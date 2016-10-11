Little Falls to host parent/teacher conferences

Parent/teacher conferences at Little Falls High School are 3:45-7:45 p.m. Oct. 17 in the high school commons.

This will be the only parent/teacher conference scheduled for the first quarter. Parents are encouraged to stop by the high school during conferences to learn more about their student's progress this year.

Other parent/teacher conference dates for this school year are: Dec. 5, Feb. 13 and April 24. Contact the high school at 320-616-2202 with any questions.

There will be a financial aid meeting for parents of seniors at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the high school media center.