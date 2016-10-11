Eighth congressional race to see major new ad buy

The battle between Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan and Republican challenger Stewart Mills has already seen $6.6 million in outside spending—more than all 53 congressional districts in California. On top of that Nolan and Mills had spent $1.6 million through July 20.

Now the Congressional Leadership Fund—a super PAC affiliated with the House GOP leadership and former Sen. Norm Coleman—is launching a $1.9 million ad campaign against Nolan, according to a release provided first to the Pioneer Press.

That will put total outside spending on Mills' side up to $4.4 million, just ahead of Nolan's $4.2 million. Until the Congressional Leadership Fund campaign, Nolan had more support from outside groups. More spending from outside groups is likely to be announced over the final month before the Nov. 8 election.

The opening blast of the CLF campaign is an ad hitting Nolan for supporting bringing Syrian refugees to the United States—an area Republicans have criticized Nolan on before. Independent fact-checkers have found those ads to be inaccurate because they've accused Nolan of supporting "unvetted" refugees, whereas Nolan's support for allowing 100,000 refugees into the country is predicated on what he called "a good vetting process," according to the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.

The CLF's opening ad instead hits Nolan for supporting "bringing 100,000 refugees" with no claim about the vetting process.