District 10B candidates share positions

Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Candidates for the Minnesota House of Representatives Megan Litts (left), John Poston, Josh Heintzeman, Quinn Nystrom, Dale Lueck, and Erin Wagner speak during a candidate forum Tuesday night at Central Lakes College.

Candidates for Minnesota House District 10B discussed their positions Tuesday night in front of an audience of about 100 people in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.

Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, and DFL challenger Erin Wagner were among six candidates vying for state office at the forum, which was moderated by Mike O'Rourke, former associate editor of the Brainerd Dispatch.

Candidates fielded questions on voter frustration with gridlock at the Legislature, successes and failures in recent sessions, how to improve the state's health insurance exchange and views on spurring business growth and workforce development in the state.

Lueck, a first-term legislator representing Aitkin County and most of rural Crow Wing County, introduced himself by thanking voters for entrusting him to represent them.

"I learned a lot during this first term, both about what's important in the district and how to get things done in St. Paul," Lueck said. "I look forward to putting that experience to work again in 2017."

He said by electing him, voters made it clear they wanted "some stable, common sense government," and he would continue to work on achieving that. Lueck served on the following committees during his term: mining and outdoor recreation policy, agriculture finance, agriculture policy, lands subcommittee and veterans affairs division. He also serves as a board member of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

Wagner said this is the first time she's run for office, and she has lived in the area for six years. She explained her background in science and education, including studying climate change, working at the Seed Savers Exchange, working as a naturalist and as a science teacher. She met her husband here and together they have a 2-year-old child. She noted conservation and education would be her top two priorities if she were elected, and she is endorsed by Conservation Minnesota and Education Minnesota.

Improving the gridlock

O'Rourke asked candidates how they intended to make improvements in light of voter fatigue with a perception of gridlock at the state Capitol.

Wagner said the Southwest Light Rail project resulted in tragedy for Minnesota because disagreement among legislators led to failure of the whole bonding bill. She said the tax burden would be primarily on the seven-county metro area, not rural Minnesota.

"If we're not paying for it, then I guess I don't care," Wagner said. "If we have to push a light rail through if it means that we're getting our local roads ... also through, then let's do it. Let's work together to better Minnesota. We all do better when we all do better."

Wagner said compromises would be required to improve the road and bridge infrastructure in the state.

After several others addressed the light rail project, Lueck said he wanted to focus on what was accomplished during the last two years. In a bipartisan fashion, Lueck said the Legislature funded all the state agencies, put new dollars in the education system, shored up higher education and put new money into nursing homes. He also pointed to the passage of a bill that allowed Aitkin County to continue operating its own community corrections program following disbandment of a joint powers organization in 2015.

Lueck noted there was disagreement on transportation funding.

"There's still some disagreement on how and where that dollar should come from," Lueck said.

He added despite the perception, the Legislature allocated $5.5 billion toward transportation needs, although he agreed there should have been more.

What's working, what's not

For the second question, candidates were asked to identify successes and failures in the recent history of the Legislature.

Lueck pointed to local successes for the area, such as the $3.4 million aid package for Mille Lacs Lake area businesses and $600,000 in funding for the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. Funding for broadband internet expansion in rural areas, was also a success, he said, adding metro legislators don't understand those needs.

"Frankly, they just don't know what you're talking about when we're talking about no coverage or spotty coverage," Lueck said.

Wagner said job growth in the state was a success to point to, although she had concerns with the education system. Wagner said despite a $2 billion surplus, the Legislature failed to adequately fund pre-kindergarten education, instead voting for a tax cut for big businesses. She said this caused $1 from every $15 of taxes to be cut from education.

Grants for pre-kindergarten education were made available, but Wagner said they were not enough. Area school districts, including Brainerd, Pierz and Staples-Motley, were denied access to those grants, she said. Education is "a basic right for all Minnesotans," Wagner said.

Lueck said he was not sure exactly to which tax cuts Wagner referred, but noted one that came to mind was an effort to stabilize the unemployment insurance account. Lueck said during the recent recession, the amount of money employers were paying to the account was increased, resulting in a much higher amount than was necessary. He described the effort allowing businesses to recover some of those dollars through tax credits as "common sense."

Shoring up MNsure

The conversation then turned to MNsure, prompted by a question submitted from the audience. O'Rourke asked candidates to describe how they would change or improve the embattled state health insurance exchange program.

Wagner said it's easy to point the finger at MNsure or the Affordable Care Act, but the real problem is the market behind those programs. She said the program was a success in its coverage of Minnesotans with pre-existing conditions, although she would like to see some improvements to the system. Instead of looking for those improvement possibilities, Wagner said legislators in the House did nothing but complain about it. She said simply getting rid of the program would strand 100,000 Minnesotans with no benefits.

One short-term solution Wagner suggested was to offer subsidies to Minnesotans seeing 50 percent or more increases in premiums. More long-term ideas included spreading costs evenly among residents, expanding county health care programs, Wagner said, or the most viable solution, which was allowing anyone to purchase MinnesotaCare with no income limits.

Lueck said the roots of the issues Minnesota has with its health insurance exchange started with Washington, D.C., but "we're the ones that are dealing with it." Lueck said just before he came to the forum, he had another phone message from a constituent who was expecting a massive increase in premiums next year.

"It's a wreck, and it needs to be fixed," he said.

He said he did not want to change what was working, which was coverage for pre-existing conditions, but he said his suggestion would be to abandon the state exchange altogether in favor of the federal exchange, which he said is "working better than the MNsure exchange by light-years."

He said instead of pouring more money into fixing the system, that money should go to people who need help paying for health insurance.

Backing businesses, developing a workforce

Another audience question concerned the candidates' ideas for spurring business growth and developing the workforce in the state.

Lueck said a major problem occurred for job growth in the state when Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed the tax bill over a technicality. He said the veto "really cheated a lot of folks" and "crucified our small businesses."

Looking ahead, Lueck said matching educational opportunities to the jobs that are available was important. He said many businesses are put in the position of completing special training for employees for jobs they need to fill.

"We are burning resources, and we are not doing the right things for our young people," Lueck said.

Empowering kids through education was important to business development in the state, Wagner said. The way to do this was to increase funding for higher education, she added. Although this was sometimes criticized as a policy stating all kids must go to college, Wagner said it was more about availability.

"Let's make college available, no matter what your socioeconomic status is, so that if you've grown up in poverty and you want to get out of it, you have that opportunity to do so," she said.

She said doing so would allow all kids to "explore a new job and a new world you might not otherwise get to."

The last words

In closing, both candidates emphasized how their personal experiences would impact their service as legislators.

Wagner said she volunteers with the Aitkin Women of Today and with the Friends of the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge. She also listed a number of organizations endorsing her candidacy: the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; the AFL-CIO; the Minnesota Nurses Association and the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees.

She said it would be an honor to serve District 10B, and to voters, "you are why I am entering this race," she said.

Lueck said he wanted to continue putting his experience to work for those in his district. That experience includes 28 years in the U.S. Navy, farming beef cattle and running his own independent newspaper for a decade. He lived in Japan and Europe, he said, and met some of the poorest people on Earth.

"We have no idea how good we've got it here," Lueck said.

He said he wanted to give a shoutout to his veteran friends, who are being failed in a lot of areas.

"I look forward to about four weeks from now when this is done," Lueck said.