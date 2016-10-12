Tuesday last day to preregister to vote

Tuesday is the last day for residents to pre-register to vote in Minnesota for the Nov. 8 election.

Crow Wing County is reminding residents who are not registered to vote or those who may have changed residences since the last election to pre-register by Tuesday.

"Voters who are pre-registered will be listed on the polling place rosters at their correct precincts on election day," stated Deborah Erickson, administrative services director, in a news release. "There are a variety of ways that voters can get registered prior to the cut-off date, and we encourage everyone to check their registration status to prepare for Election Day."

Residents can register in person at the Crow Wing County elections office, second floor of the Historic Courthouse, 326 Laurel St., Brainerd. The office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents may also request a registration application be mailed to them by calling the elections office at 218-824-1051.

One of the easiest ways to register is to visit www.mnvotes.org, where voters can check their registration status to see if they are registered at their current address, register to vote if needed, or find out information on what materials they will need to bring to register at the polls on Election Day.

Erickson encourages residents to visit that website or the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.us to find more information and prepare for Election Day.