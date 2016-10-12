Interstates Brainerd office donates to prevent child abuse

In honor of Interstates' recent achievement of working one million hours without a recordable incident, each regional office is making a donation to a local cause or charity.

The Brainerd office Friday donated $2,000 to Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota. The donation from Interstates will help support Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota's impactful mission by funding programs and services crucial to the organization.

"We need people who have faced challenges coming up with solutions for child abuse; people who have real life experiences," Becky Dale, chief operating officer at Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota stated in a news release.

Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota is dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect by promoting positive parenting, healthy families and supportive communities. Each year, they serve nearly 2,500 parents and children from across Minnesota and help hundreds of communities and organizations to build stronger systems for preventing child abuse and neglect.

Interstates specializes in turnkey electrical systems for industrial manufacturing and processing facilities. The company offers full service design-build electrical contracting, engineering, automation and instrumentation worldwide.