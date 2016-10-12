CAMP RIPLEY—The Brainerd Area Environmental Learning Network is hosting an event from 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Camp Ripley to learn about the sustainability initiatives that the Minnesota National Guard is implementing and pursuing at the Camp Ripley Training Center. Included will be a site tour of the newly constructed 10 Megawatt Solar PV array spanning 62 acres. Sessions are free and all are invited.

The BAELN session will meet in the Camp Ripley Education Center, Room 252. All Attendees must show a government issued identification at the Main Gate security prior to entering. Questions concerning this presentation, contact Josh Pennington at joshua.a.pennington4.nfg@mail.mil or 320-616-2619.

BAELN offers timely information on environmental and sustainability issues and a place to meet and talk with other environmental professionals and community members. BAELN sessions are

held on the third Thursday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m.

To receive BAELN notifications or for general information contact Stephen Mikkelson at stephen.mikkelson@state.mn.us or call 218-316-3887 or 800-657-3864.

The Brainerd Area Environmental Learning Network is a collaborative effort of: Central Lakes

College, Central Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, Crow Wing Soil and Water

Conservation District, Initiative Foundation, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota National Guard Environmental, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and The Nature Conservancy and University of Minnesota Extension.