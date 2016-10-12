Halloween event for children with allergies

The Lakes Area Food Allergy Support Group will host an event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Brainerd Public Library for children who can come and make non-food related Halloween treats to pass out at school. These treats will be made in an environment completely safe from food allergens. Cost is $5 per child.

During the Halloween season, the support group wants families in the Brainerd lakes area and others to be aware of a national project called Teal Pumpkin Project, which was launched in 2014 by the Food Allergy Research and Education. The project raises awareness of food allergies and promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season.

The Teal Pumpkin Project offers an alternatives for children with food allergies, as well as other children for whom candy is not an option. If a family has a teal pumpkin on their porch or in their front yard, it means they have non-food treats available for children with a food allergy. Some safe options include bubbles, stickers, glow sticks, bracelets and pencils.

For more information regarding the Lakes Area Food Allergy Support Group contact Jaime Boesen at info@lafas.org or 218-829-9069.