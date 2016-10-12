HazMat Incident event planned in Walker

WALKER—The Cass County Emergency Manager and Public Health Preparedness offices will host a HazMat Incident—Functional Exercise from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Walker Hackensack Akeley School.

The functional exercise will help to build and train the local and regional volunteer resources, capabilities and roles. The exercise will identify key community agencies, organizations and local government officials/staff and volunteers who would work together to respond to and manage a hazmat transportation incident that will require a shelter be established. The functional exercise builds upon the Emergency Preparedness tabletop exercise held on April 28. The scenario will develop to a level involving the need to provide shelter for residents.

Cass County office staff invite all Cass County cities and townships to participate. The intended audience for this event is local government officials/city staff and personnel involved with emergency planning/response. All local or regional volunteer agencies/organizations and all residents that are interested in being part of a solution during a disaster are encouraged to participate.

Registration is required and the county asks participants to RSVP by Monday to Kerry Swenson at kerry.swenson@co.cass.mn.us or 218-547-7437.

Participants are asked to arrive early to register and review exercise materials.