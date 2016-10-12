Police Blotter - Oct. 13

SUSPICIOUS—Report Sunday of a suspicious person who came to a door on the 600 block of Michigan Avenue with a hammer. Officer made contact with a subject who explained the person who came to the door was possibly just trying to get some of their personal belongings that were being stored in the garage. Brainerddispatch.com Illustration

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:31 a.m. Tuesday of suspicious activity at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St. Officer transported two parties to Wal-Mart to wait for a ride. A third party was advised to leave the emergency room.

Report at 9:52 p.m. Monday of people inside an empty residence on the 700 block of South Seventh Street. Officer did not locate anyone and the building was secure.

Report at 9:44 p.m. Monday of a suspicious vehicle at Prairie to Pine Company, 11570 Business Highway 371. Officer located a male sleeping in a vehicle who said he was homeless and worked at the location.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 1:54 p.m. Monday of a woman screaming on the 300 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Officer made contact and female reported no crime and said no screaming had occurred.

FOUND—Report Monday of more than 60 campaign signs of several political candidates were found at Evergreen Landing, 915 Evergreen Avenue.

ARRESTS—A 45-year-old woman was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Sunday for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, third-degree test refusal following a report of a vehicle that almost struck a bicycle on the 1500 block of Oak Street.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Saturday for shoplifting at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE. She also had a warrant out of Beltrami County.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Saturday for disorderly conduct following a report of a male trying to start fights at O'Neary's Irish Pub, 305 S. Seventh St.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Friday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct following a report of an unwanted person at a residence on the 1800 block of Oak Street.

DOMESTIC—Report at 4:12 p.m. Saturday of a male wanting his keys on the 700 block of Kingwood Street. Parties were separated.

Report at 3:51 p.m. Friday of a physical domestic on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue Northeast.

Report at 3:25 p.m. Friday of a subject who tried to run over his fiancé with a vehicle on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue Northeast.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft of money on the 1100 block of Norwood Street.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 51-year-old man was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Monday for possession of a controlled substance on Highway 210 and Timberwood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:15 p.m. Monday of an intoxicated male on the 23000 block of Front Street, Deerwood.

Report at 9:58 p.m. Monday of a disturbance on the 11000 block of Crow Wing County Highway 44, Brainerd. Parties agreed to separate.

Report at 11:30 a.m. Monday of a disturbance on the 27000 block of County Highway 2, Garrison.

Report at 2:48 a.m. Monday of a disturbance on the 27000 block of Highway 18, Garrison. There was an intoxicated female in the store.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:52 p.m. Monday of suspicious activity on the 9400 block of County Highway 8, Brainerd. Report turned out to be a civil issue with a relative.

Crosby police

CITED—Report Oct. 5 of a "clown" Facebook message sent to a juvenile female's Facebook account. Officers identified an 18-year-old male suspect who was cited for disorderly conduct for the offense.

Report Oct. 5 of a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked outside of a residence on the 600 block of Franklin Avenue.

Report Oct. 5 of suspicious activity on the 500 block of Erie Avenue. The caller stated a van was parked in an area that appeared unusual. Officers checked the area, but was unable to locate.

Report Oct. 4 of a residence on Seventh Street Northeast that their friend had received a disturbing message on Facebook from someone with a "Clown" title name. Later the following day, the "clown" was identified and dealt with. There was a few other calls regarding clowns in the city.

Report Oct. 3 of a suspicious unoccupied vehicle on the 1000 block of Third Street Southwest. The vehicle was parked there for three days and two tires were flat.

DISTURBANCE—Report Oct. 5 of a landlord and tenant dispute that was getting heated at a residence on the 1100 block of Birch Street. Police made contact and advised.

Report Oct. 4 of caller having problems with a landlord on Fourth Street Southwest. Officer advised caller it was a civil disagreement and filed a report.

Report Oct. 4 of a disturbance, argument and possible assault at a residence on Third Street Southwest. Officers made contact, received details and two people left the scene.

THEFT—Report Oct. 5 of a theft from an individual at a business on West Main Street.

Nisswa police

ARREST—A 34-year-old man was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 3 for fifth-degree possession of a methamphetamine, driving after revocation and no insurance during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and County Highway 18.

Pequot Lakes police

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of an air compressor on Engen Road.

Breezy Point police

INTOXICATED—Report at 7:32 p.m. Oct. 7 of a female lying on the shoulder on Crow Wing County Highway 11 and Terminal Road, and a male standing next to her. Both were intoxicated and said they were fine and walked back to their hotel room.

Wadena police

ARRESTS—An 18-year-old man was arrested Oct. 5 for felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he used his vehicle to intentionally ram it into another vehicle with occupied passengers.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Oct. 7 for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and probation violations. Police used stop sticks to deflate his tires to get him to stop. A 31-year-old woman passenger also was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree sales of a controlled substance.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Oct. 7 for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, terroristic threats and felony property damage. According to police, the man forced his way into an occupied residence, threatened the victims inside that he was going to kill them and then ran

back outside and damaged the car that was out there with an item he had in his hand. He then threatened the other individuals who were outside with the item he had in his possession and threatened to kill them as well. The man was described as having his face painted like a clown using white and red paint.

A 38-year-old man was arrested Oct. 8 for fourth-degree assault after assaulting staff at Tri-County Health Care.

Little Falls police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:45 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle on the 300 block of Third Street Northwest. While en route, the complainant called and stated the vehicle had left and did not know what way it went.

Report at 1:12 a.m. Saturday of a subject vomiting in the parking lot on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. The subject had a warrant and bail was posted. Subject was intoxicated and stayed with a friend.

Report at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 7 of a subject dressed in a clown costume on 11th Street Southeast. Officer checked the area of the school and wooded area, but was unable to locate any clowns.

Report Friday of a suspicious vehicle at Holiday Stationstore, 1704 First Ave. NE. Subject was from out of town and was sleeping in his vehicle.

Report Oct. 4 of an adult male walking around a residence on the 400 block of Third Street Northeast and it appeared he entered a window. Police made contact with the male subjects who said they had permission to be there.

Report Oct. 3 of a suspicious vehicle parking on the 1200 block of First Avenue Northeast. Driver was contacted to remove the vehicle.

DOMESTIC—Report at 4:23 p.m. Saturday of a possible domestic on the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Police made contact and female stated the male had left and everything was fine.

Report at 3:27 p.m. Saturday of a possible domestic on the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast. Officers made contact and parties said it was a verbal argument and they were fine.

Report Oct. 2 of a domestic on the 700 block of Seventh Street Northeast. Subjects were having a verbal dispute.

ARREST—A 52-year-old man was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 7 following a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

THEFT—Report Oct. 2 of a theft of her son's bicycles on the 300 block of Second Street Southeast.