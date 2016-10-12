Disabled veterans group seeks holiday donations

Homeless and Wounded Warriors-MN is seeking donations for its upcoming holiday giveaways for disabled veterans.

The organization adopted disabled veteran families with small children for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Organizer Steve Eisenreich said in a news release the organization adopted a local family for Christmas two years ago, and communities and individuals responded very generously.

"So far, we have adopted two (for Christmas)," Eisenreich stated. "One family is a single parent with a son, age 9, and a 5-year-old daughter. The other is a two-parent family with three little girls, ages 11, 7 and 3. Because both these families are headed by totally disabled veterans, and must depend on VA (Department of Veteran Affairs) compensation for their living, their finances are thin."

The organization will also be adopting two families for Thanksgiving and will begin collecting food to put together two complete meal baskets.

Donations of new toys, clothes and cash for Christmas are now being accepted. Food donations of nonperishable items for Thanksgiving may be dropped off at the Brainerd Dispatch, Crosslake American Legion Post 500, Bridge Tavern, Garrison VFW Post 1816, Jenkins VFW Post 3839,

the Crosby-Ironton Courier office or Emily Meats. Ham and turkey cards, as well as cash donations are welcome.

"Please help us serve our area's most vulnerable veterans and their families over this season of thanks and charitable giving," the release stated.

Nominating a veteran family to receive holiday donations may be done until Dec. 14 by calling or emailing. To nominate or for more information on these two donation drives, contact Eisenreich of Crosslake at 320-267-0376; Randy Haag, Crosby, at 218-820-9845; Russell Philstrom, Emily, at 651-329-1373; or Crystal Addison, Pequot Lakes, at 218-851-1052.

The email address is vvzt013@hotmail.com.