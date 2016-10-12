Debate week

This week, candidate forums are a part of four event nights in Brainerd and Baxter.

This week, the Dispatch's Tuesday coverage included legislative candidate forums created through a new community partnership between the Brainerd Lakes Chamber, Brainerd Dispatch, Lakeland Public Television, Lakes Media Collaborative and League of Women Voters and the Rosenmeier Center for State & Local Government.

Today's coverage includes the Lutheran Social Service event to meet candidates for the local Minnesota House and Senate races hosted Wednesday night at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter. Issues centered on housing that is affordable, disability policy and other community issues.

The Dispatch will also provide coverage of Brainerd School Board candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. today, Oct. 13, hosted by the League of Women Voters Brainerd Lakes.

In addition, Lakeland Public TV is hosting two debates at its station in Brainerd today, Oct. 13 and Friday. First up are Senate District 9 and House District 9A followed on Friday by Senate District 10, House District 10A and House District 10B.

Episodes will be broadcast live on LPTV, starting at 7 p.m. today and Friday. The following day, the debates will be available on demand from the Debate Night home page—lptv.org/debate-night-2016/—as well as the PBS Apps for Roku, Apple TV, Android, iOS and other devices. And go to www.brainerddispatch.com for video and other links to local candidate forums available on YouTube.