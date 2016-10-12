CLC adds global studies course

This spring, Central Lakes College will offer a new course: Introduction to Global Studies.

More and more students are being asked to understand global issues. In this course, students will look at the interdependence of people around the world. What are the global issues that affect relationships?

This course does not require a textbook and there are no lab or supply fees. Students will watch videos by experts from around the world, read and journal about global politics, human rights, the natural environment, population, disease, gender, IT, the arts, culture, war and peace.