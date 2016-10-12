Senate District 10 candidates address community issues

People gather to hear from candidates Rep. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, and DFL challenger Tiffany Stenglein of Senate District 10 Wednesday during the Lutheran Social Service candidate forum at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery

BAXTER—Election opponents for Senate District 10—Republican incumbent Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, and DFL challenger Tiffany Stenglein, who grew up in Crow Wing County's Unorganized Territory—sat side-by-side Wednesday in a candidate forum at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter that focused on affordable housing, disability policy and other community issues.

The forum was sponsored by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Minnesota Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities, Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, and Minnesota-National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Questions for the candidates revolved around homelessness, student loan debt and workforce shortages of those working with people with disabilities.

The first question related to what role the state should play with housing for the homelessness and those with a mental illness.

Ruud said Minnesota is in "a real crisis" on meeting the needs of housing for homeless people and those who are living with a mental illness. She said the federal government ordered Minnesota to demolish its existing state hospitals, such as the ones in Brainerd and Fergus Falls, and then the federal government stated it would provide funding for the communities to build new facilities. She said the state followed through and demolished its state hospitals, but the federal government didn't "keep their promise to build new homes."

Ruud said now the state doesn't have enough community beds. She said it is sad that some of these people will commit a small crime so they can go to jail for a warm bed and food.

"We need to figure this out," Ruud said.

Stenglein said the state's role should be funding and guidance. She said the state needs to look at barriers, such as the financial barriers and why people can't afford to pay rent. She said the state first needs to get people a place to stay warm and to be fed and then work out all the other problems they may face, such as a mental illness or chemical dependency issues.

Workforce shortage

Candidates also were asked about the workforce shortage of caregivers and how they could help solve the problem.

Ruud said she would like to see the Five Percent Campaign, also called the Best Life Alliance program to succeed and she would like to see that percent increase. Best Life Alliance is a Minnesota coalition advocating for home- and community-based services that support people with disabilities and employ Direct Support Professionals, it states on its website.

Stenglein said the state needs to pay people who are working with those with disabilities what they are worth. Stenglein said caregivers work hard and it is not easy, mentally or physically.

"To be honest, I couldn't do it," she said. "You have to pay people what they are worth."

Youth homelessness

A third question addressed youth homelessness and how the state can help transition them to adulthood. Stenglein said homelessness of youths and adults is different, as youths can be homeless for several reasons, such as either they were kicked out of their house, they ran away or the entire family is homeless. Stenglein said each situation is different and the state may have to come up with a few remedies on how to address each situation.

Ruud said the state needs to do a better job with youth homelessness, as it does not have enough places for youths to go. She said they need more funding for programs and to help the youths.

Student loans

Stenglein said in her line of work she sees a lot of clients who have student loan debts and it makes her "throw up a little," as it has caused a real burden to many. She said the federal government needs to take care of the student loan debt problem. She said students are taking out so many loans, to not only pay for school, but also for housing and by the time they graduate, people owe so much money that they will never be able to pay it off.

Ruud said the state has been working on tuition problems for as long as she can remember. She said the state has tried a large variety of things, but it comes down to when a student goes to college they need to look at the end result—how much they will pay for tuition and how much they will earn at their prospective job. She said the state needs to take a look overall at the loans and the interest rates.

Ruud then briefly discussed the Homestead Act as she sits on the Minnesota Senate Jobs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. She said they talked about jobs with the employers in the area to make sure they know the value of hiring someone with a mental illness or disability. She said when someone with a disability has a job, they take pride in that and it is beneficial to the community and the economy.

When Ruud finished talking, John and Colleen Haley of Baxter spoke up about a day program their daughter Shannon, who has disabilities, is involved in a program called Productive Alternatives. The program assists adults with disabilities with employment services. John Haley said the day program is in the process of being phased out over a five-year period because of restrictions, and the family would like to see the program continue, as it is their daughter's life.

Ruud said she was not aware of the issue, but said she would learn more about it and talk with them after the meeting.