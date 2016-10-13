DFL fall dinner set
NISSWA—The 14th annual Cass and Crow Wing County DFL Fall dinner is scheduled for Saturday at the Nisswa American Legion.
Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with a program and dinner to follow. Rick Nolan will be the keynote speaker and Attorney General Lori Swanson and State Auditor Rebecca Otto will also be speaking.
Quinn Nystrom, Tiffany Stenglein and Erin Wagner, the three candidates for legislative offices, will be in attendance and will have the opportunity to speak. There will be a silent auction as well as a live auction. For more information, call 218-838-0576 or 218-963-3150.