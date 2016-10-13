Great Pumpkin Festival planned for Saturday
The 10th annual Great Pumpkin Festival will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
The family event will include many games and activities for children of all ages. Events include bouncy ball races, three-legged races, sack races, wheelbarrow races, pumpkin rolling, a pie eating contest and a pie-throwing event.
Activities include face painting, small canvas art, a coloring contest and an air-filled slide. A number of crafts will be for sale.
Horse rides will be provided by Outback Trail Rides for a small fee.
There will be a spin-the-wheel event for a chance to win a free pumpkins donated by the Baxter Wal-Mart store.
Food vendors include the Brainerd Lakes Area Women of Today.
For further information call the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department at 218-828-2320.