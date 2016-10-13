Great Pumpkin Festival planned for Saturday

Activities include face painting, small canvas art, a coloring contest and an air-filled slide. A number of crafts will be for sale.

Horse rides will be provided by Outback Trail Rides for a small fee.

There will be a spin-the-wheel event for a chance to win a free pumpkins donated by the Baxter Wal-Mart store.

Food vendors include the Brainerd Lakes Area Women of Today.

For further information call the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department at 218-828-2320.