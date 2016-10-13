CLC announces next Rosenmeier Forum

Speakers Roger Moe, former Majority Leader of the Minnesota Senate, and Steve Sviggum, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, will offer their perspectives.

The event is free and open to the public. The forum is presented by The Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government.

"It was my privilege to serve in the Legislature with both Moe and Sviggum," said Steve Wenzel, who serves as executive director of the Rosenmeier Center. "I knew them to be individuals of great integrity and ability. Minnesota is a better state today because of their dedicated public service."

Moe was elected to the Minnesota State Senate in 1970 and served until January 2003, completing 33 years of Senate service. Moe was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in the 1979-80 sessions of the Minnesota Legislature. In 1981, the Senate DFL Caucus elected him Majority Leader of the Senate and he served in that position until January 2003. He is believed to be the longest serving Senate Majority Leader of any state in the nation in modern American history.

In 1978 Sviggum ran for the state Legislature and served until 2007 when he became Commissioner of Labor and Industry, followed by Commissioner of Management and Budget in 2010. He was elected Speaker of the House in 1999, a position he held until 2007.