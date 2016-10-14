III. Cell Phone/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

V. Visitor's Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

A. Minutes of the Sept. 19, 2016, Regular School Board Meeting

B. Monthly Cash Flow Including Investments

C. Monthly Bills Paid

D. Consider Donations: Wells Fargo Matching Gifts Program - $90 and

$105.00; Tim and Sally Aadland — piano, estimated value - $550 and

$1,500 to the Spanish Club.

E. Personnel

New Staff

Roxanne Cibuzar, Middle School Language Arts, Sept. 26, 2016

VII. Elementary Technology Curriculum Update

VIII. Special Reports with Possible Action

A. Budget

1. Committee Report

2. Consider 2015-2016 Audit Report

3. Consider 2016-2017 Budget Update

4. Student Activity Accounts

B. Curriculum

1. Consider Assurance of Compliance Prohibiting Discrimination

2. Consider Staff Development Report

C. Personnel

1. Consider 2016-2017 Teacher Seniority List

D. Facilities

1. Committee Report

E. Activities

F. Policy

1. 2nd Reading of MSBA changes to Policy No. 506, 520 and 529

2. 2nd Reading of New Policy No. 721

G. Other

IX. Superintendent's Report

X. Request for Information from Administration

XI. Adjournment

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday

Airport Conference Room

1. Call to Order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Review and Approval of Agenda.

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Sept. 15, 2016, with Financial Report of August 2016, as Distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar.

5. Approval to Pay Bills.

6. Public Forum. (Time limits may be imposed.) (5 minutes)

7. Reports

A. Airport Director.

1. Monthly Metrics.

B. Consulting Engineer.

1. Master Plan Update/ALP.

2. Sewer/Water Extension.

3. Pavement Rehabilitation Design.

8. Old Business.

A. General Aviation Redevelopment.

9. New Business.

A. Discussion of Items Which Developed After Publication of Agenda.

10. Next Meeting Date — Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m.

11. Adjournment.

Pillager School Board

Special meeting

Meets 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24

School media center

1. For the purpose of school board candidates forum. This meeting is open to the public and more than a quorum of school board members may be present.

Pillager Facilities Committee meeting

Pillager Board of Education

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

School Board Meeting Room — 9:30 a.m.

1. Call to Order

2. Discussion on Pre-Referendum Options with WSN

3. Discussion on Plan for Maintenance Shed

4. Request for Information

5. Adjourn

Cass County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday

Land Department Meeting Room

218 Washburn Avenue East, Backus

1. Call to Order.

a. Pledge of Allegiance.

b. Approval of agenda for discussion. (Any requests to be heard not on the proposed

agenda are considered for inclusion at this time).

2. Robert Yochum — County Administrator.

a. Consent agenda.

b. Longville airport land lease request for ambulance building

3. Josh Stevenson — Human Resource Director

a. Personnel Committee of the Board report

b. Re-appointment of Mark Peterson as Cass County Assessor - Resolution 39-16

4. David Enblom — Highway Engineer.

a. Final payment approval for Bena multi-use trail project - Resolution 40-16

b. Report MNDOT speed zone study results — CSAH 70 and CSAH 77 in East Gull Lake

5. Sandra Norikane — Chief Financial Officer

a. Local option transportation sales tax report

6. Kirk Titus — Land Commissioner

a. Request for 2017 special legislation to sell tax-forfeit land in the cities of Pillager and

Chickamaw Beach and the townships of Trelipe, and Wilson

7. Tim Richardson — Central Services Director

a. Request approval of Minnesota Counties Information Systems computer hosting services agreement

8. Confirm upcoming meeting schedule — no changes.

Motion to close the meeting to the public for department head annual evaluations and report results at the Nov. 1, 2016, Board meeting pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 13D.05 Sub. 3 (a).

Consent agenda

1. Approve - Board Minutes of Oct. 4, 2016.

2. Approve - Auditor manual warrants dated September 2016 in the amount of $396,903.78.

3. Approve - Auditor warrants dated Sept. 29, 2016, in the amount of $132,994.20.

4. Approve - Auditor warrants IFS — Use Tax dated Sept. 30, 2016, in the amount of $9.

5. Approve - Auditor warrants dated Oct. 6, 2016, in the amount of $505,639.42.

6. Receive & file - Monthly budget reports.

7. Approve - HHVS Auditor warrants dated Sept. 30, 2016, in the amount of (-$1,856.99).

8. Approve - HHVS Auditor warrants dated Oct. 7, 2016, in the amount of $121,394.50.

9. Approve - HHVS SSIS Auditor warrants dated Oct. 7, 2016, in the amount of $109,926.94.

10. Approve - Personnel Items: A. Budgeted positions scheduled for replacement - none. B. Positions scheduled for no replacement - none. C. Other - Receive & file notice of completion of initial six month probation for Jailer Arin Potvin effective Sept. 28, 2016, grade 21 step 02.

11. Approve - Licenses: Tobacco, 3.2 Beer, Liquor, Gambling, etc.

12. Receive & file - Auditor-Treasurer's interest income report for September 2016.

13. Authorize - Payment to Mark Beard (Inv. No. 26) in the amount of $4,850.00 (Pine River, Remer, Cass Lake); Pine River Shop - Hackensack Lumber (Inv. No. 1609-647616) in the amount of $204.24;Bemidji Steel Co. Inc. (Inv.#142615) in the amount of $101.84;HyTec (Inv. No. 8637) (Hackensack/Pillager) in the amount of $3,000.00; HyTec (Inv. No. 8638) (Hackensack/Pillager) in the amount of $5,205.00; Snork Construction, Inc.(Pine River) in the amount of $61,460.00 source of funds from Capital Fund — Garages & Capital Outlay Bldgs.).

14. Approve - Reimbursement to Deep Portage from assigned uninsured fund balance for septic system damage insurance deductible in the amount of $2,500.

15. Receive & file - 2015 MCIT Annual Report (will be handed out at board meeting).

16. Approve - actuarial consulting service agreement with Hildi Inc.

17. Authorize - Board Chair and Sheriff to execute the 2016 emergency management agreement ($20,380).

18. Approve - 2016 City of Longville fire contract for service to a portion of Unorganized Township ($660).

19. Receive and file - Notice of roof repair at Pine River transfer station by Srock Construction Inc. ($4,000).

20. Approve - Form of agreement for HHVS service contract with Lindell Consulting not to exceed $8,000 per year.

21. Approve - Land Commissioner execution of an agreement with DNR for buckthorn removal on County administered land.

22. Approve - Grant of an ingress/egress easement over County administered land in section 35 of Crooked Lake Township to John W. and Linda S. Lipmert contingent upon receipt of a certificate of survey and payment of $500.

23. Approve - Grant of an ingress/egress over County administered land in section 11 of Birch Lake Township to John and Joy Huigens contingent upon receipt of a certificate of survey and payment of $500.

Brainerd Parks and Recreation

Regular Park Board Meeting

Tuesday, Oct.18, 2016 at 4 p.m.

Brainerd City Hall Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Additions to Agenda

A. Consent Calendar (NOTICE TO PUBLIC) — All matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion to adopt.

1. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting held Sept. 27, 2016, as distributed

2. Approval of the disbursements for the month of October 2016

B. Old Business

1. Selective Harvest

2. KLN for Kids

C. New Business

1. Northtown Addition Playground

2. Transportation Plan

D. Public Forum - Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Board. Time limits may be imposed.

E.City Administrator Report

F.Director's Report

3. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

9 a.m., Oct. 18, 2016

Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room, Second Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd.

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the board.

1. 9 a.m. Moving the Health Needle — Kara Terry, Community Services Director; Data Analyst Rachel Grimes

2. 9:30 a.m. Overview of MFIP and Emergency Assistance Programs — Sue Hilgart, Program Manager, RMCEP; Terri Simons, Team Lead, RMCEP; Kara Griffin, Programs Manager; Sheila Skogen, Operations Manager

Crow Wing County committee meeting schedule

Week of Oct. 17-24, 2016

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Oct 17, 10 a.m. - Personnel Committee at Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Oct 18, 9 a.m. - Committee of the Whole at Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

Oct 18, 3 p.m. - Historical Society Committee at Crow Wing County Museum

Oct 19, 8:30 a.m. - Natural Resources Advisory Committee Annual Fall Tour, meet at County Parking Lot across from Historic Courthouse

Oct 19, 3 p.m. - Community Health Services Advisory Committee at Community Services Health Conference Room

Oct 20, 9:30 a.m. - Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission at Airport Conference Room

Oct 20, 11 a.m. - RSVP Recognition Banquet at Forestview Middle School, Baxter

Oct 20, 5 p.m. - Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment at Historic Courthouse, County Board Room

Oct 21, 10 a.m. - Mississippi Headwaters Board @ Cass County Courthouse, Walker

Oct 24, 8:30 a.m. - Thirty Lakes Watershed District Board of Managers @ Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2

Nisswa City Council

Oct. 19, 2016

Call to Order 7 p.m. — Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Consent Calendar (NOTICE TO PUBLIC) — All matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion.

A. Approve minutes of Sept. 21, and Oct. 5, 2016

B. Presentation of Claims

OPEN FORUM

REPORTS

Police Chief

Fire Chief

Liquor Department

Planning & Zoning Admin.

Park & Rec

Public Works

City Attorney

City Engineer

NEW BUSINESS

A. Edna Lake Road Affects to Gronholz Driveway/Frontage Road Discussion

B. Approval to Hire New Police Officer

C. Outdoor Movie Equipment for Movies in the Park

D. Bocci Ball Courts at Pickle Factory

E. Pay Increases for Spirits and Pickle Staff

F. Set Date to Certify Election Results

G. CLOSED MEETING — Review Confidential Appraisal Data and Develop/Consider Purchase of Property

OLD BUSINESS

COUNCIL REPORTS

A. Mayor

B. Council Members

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURN

Brainerd City Council

Brainerd, Minnesota

Oct. 17, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda (Voice Vote)

5. Consent Calendar (NOTICE TO PUBLIC) — All matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to adopt by ROLL CALL VOTE.

A. Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting held on Oct. 3, 2016, as distributed

B. Approval of Licenses — (See Attachment)

1. Contractor's Licenses — 2 — New

2. Contractor's Licenses — 2 — Renewals

C. Department Activity Reports — (See Attachments)

1. City Administrator

2. Finance Director

3. Police Chief

D. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Premises Permit Application — Adopt Resolution to Allow Lawful Gambling by HART at Baxter Liquor Mart, 105 Washington Street NE, Brainerd

E. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Premises Permit Application — Adopt Resolution to Allow Lawful Gambling by American Legion Post #255 at 612 Station, 612 Front St., Brainerd

F. Adopt Resolution Accepting Donations & Contributions for 3rd Quarter 2016 (See Attachment)

G. Adopt Resolution Approving the Collateral Assignment of the Royal Tire Contract for Private Development (See Attachment)

H. Adopt Resolution in Recognition of Transit Coordinator Andy Stone's Selection for the Management Innovation Award from the Minnesota Public Transit Association

I. Approval of 2017 NJPA Health Insurance Renewal Rates

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel and Finance Committee Report

1. Approval of Bills, Transfer of Funds & Payments to Contractors

General Fund to Public Safety Fund $30,000

General Fund to Park Fund $60,000

General Fund to Street & Sewer Fund $25,000

General Fund to Airport Fund $12,960

$127,960

Contractor IMP No. Project Amount Total Retained

Northwoods Landscaping 10-03 Downtown Maint. $4,750 0

Red Pine/2 Mile Road

Oak Lawn Township 16-12 Seal Coat - FINAL $12,494 0

S.E.H. 14-15 Arpt Util Ext thru 8/31 $78,141 0

S.E.H. 14-15 Arpt Util Ext thru 9/30 $76,066 0

Tom's Backhoe 14-15 Arpt Util Ext thru 9/30 $1,329,047 $69,949.85

WSN 16-06 San Sewer Block 46 $472 0

2. Deferment of Assessments

3. Meal Reimbursement for Transit Coordinator

4. Discussion of Fund Balance Policy

5. 2016 Capital Projects Fund Update

B. Safety and Public Works Committee Report

1. Event/Street Closure Request — St. Francis Marathon

2. NW Fourth Street Traffic Study

3. Improvement 14-15 — Airport Utility Extension — Request for Services Agreement Amendment

4. Improvement 14-15 — Airport Utility Extension — Status of Private Wells

7. Unfinished Business

A. Public Hearing — Improvement 14-08 and 14-09 Assessments — Adopt Resolution Ordering the Special Assessments

B. Public Hearing — Downtown Special Services District Assessments — Adopt Resolution Ordering the Special Assessments

C. Public Hearing — 2016 Nuisance Abatement — Adopt Resolution Ordering Special Assessments

D. Call for Applicants — Informational:

(Application Information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards/)

Cable TV Advisory Committee — 1 Term to expire 12/31/2016

Rental Dwelling Board of Appeals — 1 "Tenant Representative" Term to expire Dec. 31, 2016

Ad Hoc Walkable Bikeable City Committee

8. New Business

A. First Reading — Proposed Ordinance No. 1462 — An Ordinance Amending Section 1200.21 of the Brainerd City Code Pertaining to On-Sale Liquor Zones and License Limitations re a portion of the Franklin Art Center — City Administrator Thoreen Recommends Dispensing with the Actual Reading

9. Public Forum: Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council — Time limits may be imposed.

10. Staff Reports — Written

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

11. Council Member Reports

12. Adjourn

NOTE: Safety and Public Works Committee will meet at 7 p.m..

Personnel and Finance Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m.

Baxter City Council

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016

The Baxter City Council will conduct a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, for the purpose of discussing WSN Proposal for Engineering Services for the Forestview Area Stormwater Outlet Study; WSN Agreement for Professional Engineering Services — Fee Amendment Request for the 2016 Mill & Overlay, Full Depth Reclamation and Right Turn Lane Construction Project; Dakota Supply Group Change Order No. 1 for the 2016 Fixed Network Water Meter Replacement Project; Anderson Brothers Change Order No. 2 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project; and SEH/Braun Intertec Contract for Soil Borings for the 2018 Cypress Drive Improvements Project.

The regular meeting of the Baxter City Council will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 at 7 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Public Comments

Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

5. Consent Agenda

The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

A. Approve City Council Minutes from Oct. 4, 2016

B. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from Oct. 4, 2016

C. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report

D. Accept with Gratitude a $1,000 Donation from the Brainerd Kiwanis Club for the city's efforts supporting the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon

E. Accept Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes from Oct. 11, 2016

F. Schedule a Public Hearing for Certification of Delinquent Utility Bills, Invoices, and Abatements for Tuesday, Nov.15, 2016, at 7 p.m., or shortly thereafter

G. Approve 2017 Delayed Payment of Tax on Special Assessments for Applicants with Eligible Hardships

H. Approve the appointment of Josh Pennington to the Parks and Trails Commission.

I. Accept Utilities Commission Minutes from Oct. 5, 2016

1. Approve the WSN Proposal for Engineering Services for the Forestview Area Stormwater Outlet Study in the lump sum fee of $5,750 and as a short term solution pump the water to the south pond in Industrial Park Phase II without overflowing onto the county's tax forfeited property

2. Approve the WW Goetsch Backwash Recycle Pump Decanter in the amount of $11,283.

3 Approve the WSB Traffic Study Proposal for the Dellwood Drive Development and Adjacent Area in the not to exceed amount of $10,150.

4. Approve the Dakota Supply Group Change Order No. 1 in the increased amount of $36,129.50 and a time extension request for the final completion date change from November 30, 2016 to December 31, 2016 for the 2016 Fixed Network Water Meter Replacement Project.

5. Approve the Dakota Supply Group Partial Pay Estimate No. 2 in the amount of $93,269.56 for the 2016 Fixed Network Water Meter Replacement Project.

6. Approve the Anderson Brothers Change Order No. 2 in the increased amount of $5,281.00 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project.

7. Approve the Anderson Brothers Partial Pay Estimate No. 2 in the amount of $410,194.36 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project.

8. Approve the Anderson Brothers Final Pay Estimate No. 6 in the amount of $33,463.68 for the 2015 Mill and Overlay Improvements Project.

9. Approve the Anderson Brothers Partial Pay Estimate No. 4 in the amount of $93,513.37 for the 2016 Fairview Road Improvements Project.

10. Approve the SEH/Braun Intertec contract for soil borings in the not to exceed amount of $12,870.00 for the 2018 Cypress Drive Improvements Project.

11. Approve the Tri-City Paving Partial Pay Estimate No. 3 in the amount of $61,757.17 for the 2016 Mill & Overlay, Full Depth Reclamation and Right Turn Lane Construction Project.

12. Approve the WSN Agreement for Professional Engineering Services — Fee Amendment Request for the 2016 Mill & Overlay, Full Depth Reclamation and Right Turn Lane Construction Project in the increased amount of $7,905.80 for a total not to exceed contract of $172,314.80.

13. Approve the WSN Proposal for Engineering Services for the Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan Review in the lump sum amount of $9,320.

J. Adopt Resolution 2016-085, Providing for the Competitive Negotiated Sale of the $2,310,000 General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2016

6. Pulled Agenda Items

7. Other Business

A. Planning and Zoning Actions

1. Adopt Resolution No. 2016-086 approving conditional use permits for grading within a Shoreland Overlay District and to allow the construction of garage space greater than 1800 square feet for property located at 4587 Joler Road

8. Council Comments

A. Quinn Nystrom

B. Steve Barrows

C. Todd Holman

D. Mark Cross

E. Darrel Olson

9. City Administrator's Report

10. City Attorney's Report

11. Adjourn

Brainerd Planning Commission

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016

City Hall Council Chambers

1. Call to Order

2. Approval/Amendment of Agenda

3. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting held on Sept. 21, 2016

4. NEW BUSINESS

a) Gordon Murphy, 704 Sixth St. N to reconstruct detached accessory building (garage):

Conditional Use Permit is to allow the garage to be 1 foot taller than permitted

Variance is to allow the garage to be 6' closer to Grove Street than permitted

b) Art Space LLP, Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Request to operate brewery and taproom at Franklin Art Center, 1001 Kingwood St.

5. PUBLIC FORUM — Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Planning Commission — Time limits may be imposed

6. OLD BUSINESS

7. Commissioners' Questions/Comments

8. City Planner's Report

9. Adjourn to Workshop in Second Floor Conference Room — Vacation Rental By Owner Ordinance Draft Discussion

Any individual needing special accommodations please call 218-828-2309