One year after the group was appointed to offer guidance to the Minnesota DNR on how to improve the Mille Lacs Lake fishery, the resignation was seen as a major loss to some in the group. It's the second resignation for the group following the resignation of Dr. Paul Venturelli, who represented the academics. Both former members said the majority of the committee members were not willing to listen to science-based evidence.

Minnesota DNR fisheries section chief Don Pereira shared the news and looked for comments on what the committee would like to see moving forward.

"Hopefully ... will the band replace him?" committee member Cheryl Larson, Wahkon, asked Pereira.

"We are not sure. It would be nice to know what the committee would like," Pereira said. "Should we go out and find another person to represent the tribes here in this committee?"

One of the thoughts Pereira had was to ask a tribal biologist to sit in as a representative. He felt the past information provided by the tribal biologists was helpful to discussions.

Committee member Steven Besser, Litchfield, and other members made it clear a tribal presence is key to the process.

"I don't see how we can continue without a tribal presence," Besser said. "They are a vested interest in the fishery, they are a big component in the harvest, not as big as our proportions but I think it's vitally important that they know what we are up to and we know what they are up to."

Committee member Tony Roach agreed transparency was necessary between the groups.

In the resignation letter, addressed to DNR commissioner Tom Landwehr, Edwards delves into the reasons behind his resignation noting the group's focus is largely opinion based instead of science and data driven, noting, "MLFAC has devolved into an anti-science, anti-treaty rights forum subsidized by state resources."

"To say that I am a minority on this committee is an understatement," the letter reads. "Rather than representing a diversity of interests and perspectives, the overwhelming majority of MLFAC members are persons who own businesses dependent upon walleye fishing. MLFAC does not include conservationists, owners of businesses dependent upon other species of fish, representatives of other types of businesses, or any of the myriad stakeholders of Mille Lacs Fisheries."

The original appointment made by the commissioner Landwehr Oct. 6, 2015, was 17 Minnesotans including six fishing representatives; six business representatives; three area county commissioners; one Mille Lacs band representative; and one academic representative. The academic representative, Venturelli, resigned from the group in May.

According to a press release from the DNR last year, the appointees "will represent diverse perspectives and interests and provide us with valuable understanding and advice about Mille Lacs Lake," Landwehr stated. "We are pleased at the pool of applicants and believe the people on this committee will give solid and meaningful input."

Edwards writes in his letter that the DNR and tribal natural resources officials gather data using an array of scientific tools to determine harvestable surplus levels for Mille Lacs Lake.

"If MLFAC is to provide the state with meaningful input, science and conservation should be at the forefront of MLFAC discussions; however, MLFAC members actively ignore such considerations and dismisses MN DNR's biological studies and findings.

"MLFAC members intently focus their discussions on disparaging tribal treaty rights, harvest practices, and the court-mandated protocols."

Edwards noted other reasons for concern, including MLFAC committee members "revealing an inherent bias against tribal members exercising their treaty rights," and "hostility directed at MN DNR staff is appalling, with a nearly complete disregard for sound science."

Edwards wrote this bias and hostility was the same reason former committee member Venturelli of the fisheries program at the University of Minnesota resigned. Venturelli was the lone academic representative on the committee. Venturelli also shared his resignation with the Brainerd Dispatch, noting the "fishery needs a people expert more than it needs a fisheries expert."

Venturelli called on the committee and the DNR to "combat trust, jealousy, prejudice and damaged relations through a careful plan that includes conflict resolution and structured decision-making."

"I am stepping down because my input as a scientist is not needed on this committee. The DNR is effective at communicating the science, but the majority of the committee is steadfast in the belief that the science is inherently flawed," Venturelli wrote.

He added, "The draft letter below also portrays a community that is frustrated and struggling to come to grips with a changing system. I am not trained in this area. If my place on the committee is to be filled, I recommend someone with a background in sociology, conflict resolution, structured decision-making, and/or human dimensions."

The draft letter Venturelli noted was his recommendation to close the walleye season in order to bring back fish numbers on Mille Lacs Lake. His recommendation was not the majority opinion of the committee, who recommended instead to keep the season open for socioeconomic reasons.

"Unless MLFAC is restructured, or reconstituted to include a truly diverse set of perspectives, its role of effectively advising state officials on the best ways to improve economic conditions around Mille Lacs Lake for everyone will remain out of reach," Edwards continued in his letter. "This haphazard approach is not only failing in its stated goal; it is creating more animosity between stakeholders and jeopardizing what should be a good working relationship between the state of Minnesota and the tribes to make decisions regarding Mille Lacs fisheries based on sound conservation and science, as required by order of federal court."

In closing Edwards wrote, "The Mille Lacs Band will continue to provide you and Governor Dayton with the Band's advice on issues related to Mille Lacs fisheries through the (Fisheries Technical Committee) and on a government-to-government basis through our Commissioner of Natural Resources and our Chief Executive."

Dean Hanson of Agate Bay Resort said at the meeting he was hopeful, if another tribal representative did become a part of the committee again, for more involvement from the tribe in general. He said when Edwards did attend, he was not as helpful to discussions as he would have liked.

"If we want a representative of the band ... we need somebody that wants to be an active part of the committee, give us some of their perspectives," Hanson said. "They obviously have a different perspective than us, we need to get that perspective and we didn't get that with Jamie."

Katie Clower policy and planning coordinator with the DNR said that they may not have any input on who is selected as a representative but she asked the group to share input on that topic with her or Pereira. Clower then quickly moved discussions to the fall assessments.

Fall assessments

Also during Thursday night's meeting the group got a glimpse into the fall assessment of Mille Lacs Lake. Melissa Treml, DNR fisheries research manager, explained the assessment did not have any surprises. It included 52 gill nets from Sept. 18-27, as well as three electrofishing stations in August. It included such highlights as: The 2013 year class, fish 13-16 inches, are the dominant class. Those 2013 females are expected to reach spawning maturity by 2018. The 2013 class males will be ready to spawn next spring. The DNR staff noted the future growth of Mille Lacs walleye fishery is dependent on that class growing to maturity.

The total spawning biomass is similar to last year with males increasing and females decreasing slightly.

The assessment noted the condition of the walleye, all sizes and year classes, is down about 5-10 percent, similar to the condition of walleye in 2001 or 2007. That was a surprise to fishing guide Tony Roach, who noted he is not only catching many large walleye, but they are looking very healthy, not nearly comparable to the skinny fish he saw in 2001-2002.

"I'm seeing really healthy fish out there," Roach said. "I just really don't see the conditions dropping that much."

Treml and DNR regional fisheries treaty coordinator Tom Jones reiterated that based on the average curve, they are skinnier, below average fish. They also noted the timing of the netting may have shown skinnier fish than are now being caught.

Forage for the predators was also assessed. Yellow perch forage was fairly low in numbers but large in size. Shiners were present in good numbers. Cisco showed average numbers in young of the year, while those over 1 year old were low.

Walleye numbers in the 2014 and 2015 year classes appeared to be below average while the 2016 class was strong.

The benchmark for spawning females is 10 pounds per net. The average for this assessment showed around 12 pounds. The most recent high was in 2006, where nets showed 31.4 pounds per net. The age-3 benchmark is set at 2.1 pounds per net, but this falls total is at the highest in recent years at 5.6 pounds per net, showing that strong 2013 year class.