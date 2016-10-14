At a September conference of the Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers, Bowen received the Best Practice Award for Recovery and the Joe Strub Award. The Joe Strub Award is presented annually to a person or group that "has contributed most to the mission requirements of the National Weather Service in protecting the citizens from the damaging effects of severe weather."

In presenting the best practice award to Bowen, the July 2015 supercell thunderstorm that affected Crow Wing County was the focus.

"We have a limited amount of time to name off all the wind events that have impacted central Minnesota over the last two years, but one county that particularly has been impacted harshly," said John Strongitharm, Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers executive director, in a news release. "In July 2015, an intense storm resulted in widespread damage across the Brainerd lakes area and emergency response immediately began, eventually transitioning into the recovery phase.

"Long after the sirens silenced and the emergency was over, much coordination remained. He (Bowen) helped get the community back to where it needed to be and continued to serve the community faithfully and willingly. Several volunteer, nonprofit and private businesses organized a long-term recovery team, which stretched into the next several months to follow up with victim and survivor needs.

"Due to his leadership, the recovery was faster than would be expected, victims suffered less loss than the might have and the business community was able to get back in operation sooner than they might have."