The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Chrysler van being driven by Travis Jacobson, 27, of Winona was heading northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 61, when it collided with a school bus head on, resulting in a vehicle fire. There were no students on the bus.

The state patrol reported Jacobson was killed and the school bus driver, Vernon E. Andrews, 59, Ellsworth, Wis., was seriously injured and transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

The crash was reported at 5:50 a.m. and Highway 61 was closed for about four and a half hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office and Wabasha Police Department assisted at the scene.