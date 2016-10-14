A community notification meeting on Swearingen's release will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Brainerd Police Department. Brainerd police and DOC staff will be at the meeting to provide information and answer questions.

Swearingen has resided in northeast Brainerd in the past, a news release stated. He has a history of sexual contact with minor male and female victims from 6 to 15 years old. The offender was known to the victims. The conduct included showing them pornography and indecent exposure, along with sexual contact and penetration.

Swearingen is not currently wanted by the police and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court. Public fact notification sheets regarding this are available on the Brainerd Police Department Facebook page and at the Brainerd Police Department.

In the news release, the Brainerd Police Department reminded people to report criminal activity by this offender or any other person by calling 218-829-2805 or 911 for emergencies.