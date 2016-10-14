County Highway 66 bridge maintenance scheduled for Monday
Work is planned Monday through Wednesday on the County Highway 66 bridge in Crosslake.
Holmvig Excavating will be performing bridge riprap maintenance.
Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through these work areas. Drivers are reminded to allow extra travel time and expect short delays and to be aware of the construction zone and the workers when traveling in these areas, a news release stated. Minor traffic delays may occur.