County plans patching, shoulder work

Also on Monday, shoulder work will continue on County Highway 4 south of Breezy Point to County Highway 13 in Lake Edward Township. When County Highway 4 is complete, the crew will begin shoulder work on County Highway 77 in Nisswa. The work will take place from Highway 371 to the Cass County line.

Ditch cleaning will resume on County Highway 32 on Wednesday. Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

Ditch mowing on County Road 159 will take place Monday. Drivers are reminded to watch for the tractor operating along the road, the release stated.

Various spot shouldering will take place throughout the county Wednesday through Friday. Slow moving trucks will be working along the shoulders of the road.