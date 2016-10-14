City removes signs, residents see red

Under direction from Brainerd city officials, workers canvassed the city Friday and removed signs illegally located within the right-of-way of streets. Three pickup truckloads of signs were delivered to the Brainerd City Hall parking lot in the afternoon—hundreds of political signs, but also signs from real estate offices and various other business signs. Residents and candidates were informed they could pick up the signs from the city hall parking lot, where they were sorted by type.

Residents react

John Anderson, who lives in southeast Brainerd, said he felt his blood pressure rising after finding his political campaign yard signs were missing. Anderson said the signs were posted in August during the Crow Wing County Fair week. He thought vandals or thieves might have been the culprit and called the police department only to find the city of Brainerd was behind the missing signs.

"It was really not very tactful," Anderson said. "I caught myself getting very angry and upset."

Anderson said in 15 years of putting up yard signs of support for political candidates in the same spot, this is the first year the city removed them.

"The city overstepped," Anderson said. "... There has never been an issue before."

Dressed in pajamas with her morning coffee, Nancy Connolly prevented her campaign sign from being confiscated by a city crew. She did not know the people taking her sign worked for the city, she said, because the side of the pickup truck visible to her did not have the city's insignia on it. She had a minor confrontation with the worker, she said, and argued back and forth over him taking the sign before he left it in her yard.

"I am down on this little dead end street," Connolly said. "There is a total of 13 houses down there, and that was one of the first ones that they had to come remove the signs."

A concern to residents was also the timing of the move with the election looming, after which the signs will be taken down anyway. Anderson said when he went to Brainerd City Hall he found another resident, supporting the other major party, was also incensed about the sign removal.

"Right away you start blaming the other party and we have enough divisiveness," Anderson said.

Connolly said because she didn't know who was taking her sign at first, she thought it might be because of the candidate she was supporting. Once she learned it was the city, she still had concerns about the timing.

"Whose bright idea was this?" Connolly said. "This is one of the biggest, most controversial elections we've ever had."

She said the sign represents her freedom of speech, and she was suspicious of the city's motives.

"I don't buy everything that's said and poured down my throat," she said. "Maybe somebody's neighbor high up has a sign that they don't like."

Anderson said the city should have handled the situation differently.

The signs could have been pulled and instead of city employees leaving them near a dumpster by city hall, Anderson said the city could have left a printed notice to move the signs farther back from the street.

"I didn't know I was breaking the law," Anderson said.

Candidates respond

Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, running to retain his seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, said he was fielding calls "almost constantly this morning" from Brainerd supporters.

He wondered why the city didn't simply distribute a flyer or door hanger warning the people with signs were out of compliance, rather than take the signs outright.

"That would have avoided a lot of hard feelings," he said.

The city's block-by-block sign roundup was unprecedented, based on conversations with longtime residents, Heintzeman said.

"This is totally out of the blue," he said. "They responded, I think, to individual complaints in the city during the (2014 campaign season). So I was familiar with that."

Heintzeman's DFL challenger, Quinn Nystrom, serves on the Baxter city council and said she's never heard of Brainerd's neighbor city systematically combing for out-of-compliance-signs.

She heard reports of signs being taken in Brainerd last night.

"In campaigns, some signs get taken, blown over, so I didn't think anything of it," she said.

The next day, supporters began telling her they spotted the city workers taking their signs away.

But the reason other homeowners are so frustrated is because they didn't know what was happening to the signs, Nystrom said.

"They thought they were being stolen," she said.

Both Nystrom and Heintzeman said the city told them about the regulations, but the two candidates also mentioned circumstances in which it might not be clear where a supporter is supposed to put their sign.

When Nystrom talked to Brainerd City Administrator Jim Thoreen, Thoreen told her the city sent a memo to candidates saying that the city would start taking down out-of-compliance signs as of Sept. 20. However, she never got that memo until after she called Thoreen on Friday, she said.

Nystrom said Thoreen was simply doing his job and she respected the city government's decision.

"They're doing what they have to do as a city," she said.

Enforcement explained

Placement of signage within the right-of-way of any road or highway in the state is in violation of Minnesota statute. In addition, the city of Brainerd has an ordinance, passed in 2009, specifically describing the rules associated with "noncommercial speech signs." This ordinance restricts placement of the signs from the right-of-way and also notes they can be located only on private property with permission of the property owner.

City Engineer Jeff Hulsether said not only were political signs filling up the right-of-way, a number of real estate offices were taking advantage of the proliferation and placing "For Sale" signs in the right-of-way as well.

"We were seeing just a whole grouping of illegal signs in the right-of-way," Hulsether said.

He said city workers were under instruction to remove the signs as they saw them for the last couple months, but that method was having little impact on the illegal signage. The citywide sweep was organized to gain control of the situation, Hulsether said. Any signs located between the sidewalk and the road were slated to be removed, along with any signs within 12 feet of the road on streets without sidewalks.

"We hate to do this, and the whole impetus of what we're doing here is to try to get some compliance and understanding," Hulsether said.

The city did not issue a press release reminding residents of the ordinance. Crow Wing County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation both did, however, and they appeared in September editions of the Brainerd Dispatch. Thoreen said all candidates who would potentially advertise in the city of Brainerd, with the exception of the presidential candidates, were sent at least one city memo on the matter, the one mentioned by Nystrom.

Thoreen said all those who filed to run for office at Brainerd City Hall received two letters describing the rules: one from Mark Ostgarden, Brainerd city planner, and one from Charles A. Zelle, MnDOT commissioner. Deborah Erickson, Crow Wing County administrative services director, confirmed the MnDOT letter was included in packets sent out by the Minnesota Secretary of State for all candidates filing for office.

Thoreen said the city was just doing its job by enforcing the law.

"I've run for public office four times, so I have an awareness that maybe others don't have," Thoreen said. "But I also know that enthusiastic supporters will perhaps, now and then, disregard or ignore or perhaps not be aware of the regulations. But somebody in the campaign needs to be aware, and the candidate has been made aware."

As for the timing of the enforcement, Thoreen said the memo to candidates actually informed them enforcement would begin Sept. 20, and they gave leeway from that date before deciding a little over a week ago to conduct the sweep. He said he can't judge what is or is not a good date to do the city's job, and it moreso came down to coordinating employee schedules to complete the work.

"We're coordinating the availability of city workers in the normal routine of their jobs to do these things, and this was the date when they were guided to do it and we stand by it," Thoreen said. "It was good city business."

Hulsether admitted it was possible city workers took some signs in error, but said the vast majority of signs collected Friday were in violation.

"I don't doubt that's happened, with some of the confusion today, that maybe we grabbed a few that maybe we shouldn't have," Hulsether said. "I think 99.9 percent of these were in the right-of-way."

Hulsether said sending residents notices potentially could have worked, although he said, "I'm not sure how effective that could have been."

"We could have had our city workers go door to door and talk to people," Thoreen said. "We haven't got the time, nor is it our responsibility to do that."

Hulsether said he often receives complaints of people not knowing what the city plans to do, and communicating that to all residents is a trying prospect.

"Not everybody is online, not everybody is on social media," Hulsether said. "Some people say that only 15 to 20 percent of people read the paper. So I've been told many times that even if we put notices in the paper, not everybody reads it. So trying to get the word out is very difficult."