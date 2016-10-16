Memorable fine arts achievement: Her Artist Book that she completed last year. Her art book earned first place in the Book Arts Category at the end of the school year art competition."

Other fine arts activities: Windfall and a capella choir.

What is your favorite art medium and why: "Watercolor is my favorite. I've always liked pastels and they are easy to create with watercolor. It's also easy to work with."

Tell me a little about your detail in your art work: "I am not a realistic artist and I strive for that. I want to be recognized for not being a realist. My artwork is more detailed and I want it to be my own style."

What is your goal as art club president: "I want us to be more involved in the community. I wanted us to do empty bowls project, but they are not doing that this year because they don't have enough people. One of our main things is to support the arts. We will paint for the theater department and other departments when they need something. We hope to do things outside the school. Last year we did face paintings for Riverside Elementary School and this year we did face paintings for people during the homecoming game."

Your art goal for year: "Right now I'm trying to build my portfolio for college. I'm not sure about what my major will be yet. It's hard when I'm interested in many different things."

What inspires you: "I tend to get my ideas from nature. I take a lot of pictures of everything. I have more than 3,000 pictures on my phone. I've always been inspired by the outdoors."

Dream job: "When I was little, I wanted to be a firefighter, but not so much now. I'm interested in the maths and science, but I also love art and music. I was looking at a good art program school in Minot, N.D., but not sure yet."

Admired artist: French artist Edgar Degas.

Favorite TV show: "Jane the Virgin."

Favorite book: "Lock and Key" by Sarah Dessen.

Favorite restaurant: "Northwind Grille, for the pancakes."

Favorite movie: "Footloose."

Favorite band: Panic! At the Disco.

Sports/clubs: Art Club, Eco Club, Interact and lacrosse.

MEA plans: "Sleeping I hope. Every weekend is always so busy, so I'm hoping to get some sleep in."

Your strongest art skill: "Patience."

Parents: Frank and Teresa Nichols of Baxter.

Honorable Mention: Kyle Christensen, junior, graphic design/yearbook: "Kyle has been very positive and outgoing in his coursework thus far. He is very focused to complete his work and goes above and beyond and has a great work ethic. He is a pleasure to have as a student."