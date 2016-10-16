Essentia Health to build a new clinic in Pine River

The new clinic will be located on 7 acres of land that was recently purchased from Resilient Properties Management, owned by long-time community supporters Lynn and Paul Hunt.

"We are so excited about the clinic expansion and its impact on Pine River and the surrounding area," the Hunts said in a statement. "Essentia's focus on health and wellness is a great compliment to our own community initiatives and a new facility can expand our opportunities to partner with Essentia in bringing important outreach programs to our neighbors. We genuinely appreciate Essentia's Spirit of Caring and its long term commitment to healthy living in our region."

The land for the new clinic is located along Barclay Avenue to the west of Highway 371 between Pine River State Bank and the Post Office.

"The community needs more access to specialists and rather than asking patients to drive to Brainerd, which can be both a time and cost barrier to getting care, we put a priority on expanding our space to bring the specialists here to Pine River," said Bill Palmer, Essentia Health Clinic administrator, in a news release. "We currently have cardiology, general surgery, psychiatry, and urology specialists visiting the clinic a few times a month. However, there are more needs and the larger clinic will allow for more specialists and an expansion of the family medicine team."

Pine River Mayor Tamara Hanson said: "This will be a huge asset to our community and is exciting in many ways. We appreciate Essentia's commitment to the future and providing an essential asset to our community."

Dr. Chuck Pelzl and Dr. Gary Kohls built the current clinic in 1975 with Dr. David Laposky joining them in 1987. In 1995, the practice combined with St. Joseph's Medical Center and later that year Dr. Gus Fisker began at the Pine River Clinic. Since that time, the care team at the Pine River Clinic has grown to include nurse practitioners Jamie Westerman and Danielle Munsterman as well as visiting specialists.

For Essentia physicians and staff the new clinic is generating excitement. "I have cared for generations of families in this community. With this expansion, I am confident that care will continue locally for generations to come," Dr. David Laposky said.