2016 Election: Debate week

Wednesday's coverage includes the Lutheran Social Service event to meet candidates for the local Minnesota House and Senate races hosted Wednesday night at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes in Baxter. Issues centered on housing that is affordable, disability policy and other community issues.

The Dispatch also provided coverage Thursday of a Brainerd School Board candidate forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters Brainerd Lakes.

In addition, Lakeland Public Television hosted debates at its station in Brainerd Thursday and Friday. First up were Senate District 9 and House District 9A debates, followed on Friday by Senate District 10, House District 10A and House District 10B.

The debates are available on demand from the Debate Night home page—lptv.org/debate-night-2016/—as well as the PBS Apps for Roku, Apple TV, Android, iOS and other devices.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com for video and other links to local candidate forums available on YouTube.