Teen boy loses control of side by side ATV, crashes

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at 12:31 p.m. near the address of the 12000 block of Forest Road. The sheriff's office reported 15-year-old Hunter Oslowski of McGrath was driving a Can-Am side-by-side when he crashed after losing control while trying to turn a corner. Hunter sustained a head injury and was transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance. The passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Randall Fire Department, Randall First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.