Level 3 meeting for Thursday in Brainerd canceled
The Brainerd Police Department has been notified by the Minnesota Department of Corrections that Level 3 Predatory Offender Michael Scott Swearingen will not be released to Brainerd as originally planned on Thursday.
The community notification meeting scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 18, has been canceled.
Swearingen has a history of sexual contact with minor male and female victims from 6 to 15 years old. The offender was known to the victims. The conduct included showing them pornography and indecent exposure, along with sexual contact and penetration.