Brainerd City Council: A sign of change

Under direction from Brainerd city officials, workers canvassed the city Friday and removed signs illegally located within the right-of-way of streets. Three pickup truckloads of signs were delivered to the Brainerd City Hall parking lot in the afternoon—hundreds of political signs, but also signs from real estate offices and various other business signs.

Monday night, the council spent about a half-hour discussing the issue. Various council members outlined their thoughts on the issue and a handful of community members aired their concerns.

The council ultimately referred the issue to the safety and public works committee for further review, to look into possibly modifying the ordinance. Council President Gary Scheeler said referring the issue to a committee would give more people a chance to speak on the topic.

Council member Mary Koep said she wanted to add the issue to Monday's agenda because of the sizable community response generated by the sign removal. The removal wasn't the fault of any city employees, she said, and rather, the criticism should be leveled at the city council.

"The buck stops here," Koep said.

The city thought it had done its job, but based on the response, obviously the city didn't do enough, Koep said. The timing of the action happening on a Friday wasn't ideal, she said, because then community members couldn't reach any city employees over the weekend if they had questions.

"The fact that it caused that kind of upheaval, I think says to me we can do better," Koep said.

In the future, the city should do every possible thing it can to inform people about enforcement actions like Friday's, Koep said.

Council member Sue Hilgart said the city didn't do a good job of notifying the public about the issue. The ordinance has been in place for decades, she said, and hasn't been enforced. Because of lax enforcement, the situation had deteriorated and signs had started popping up where they shouldn't.

"We do need to do a better job in communicating where the right-of-way is," Hilgart said.

Council member Dave Pritschet said he doesn't expect average citizens to be aware of right-of-way rules, but he does expect candidates and real estate agents to know the proper places to put a sign.

Community comment

During a public comment period on the issue, Kevin Goedker, candidate for mayor of Brainerd and real estate broker, presented a litany of questions he had been hearing from other people about the issue. Some of the questions have been answered, he said, but others haven't, leading to the growth of rumors.

"Without answers to these questions, people are wondering and assuming the answers," Goedker said.

Nancy Connolly, who had been mentioned in a weekend story in the Brainerd Dispatch on the issue, spoke Monday night about her experience Friday. She wasn't treated respectfully by the city employee who came to pick up her political sign, she said, which was the reason she spoke Monday night. It was poor timing to pick up the signs three weeks before a highly volatile election, she said.

Doug Kern, chair of the Crow Wing County Republican Party, said he heard about the sign removal later Friday when a man at a SuperAmerica gas station told him about it. Better notification would have been nice, he said, as people felt their freedom of speech was being infringed.

Brainerd Industrial Center owner Mike Higgins said he did some research on "dumb laws in Minnesota" after he saw the article on the issue. He read a selection of the laws he found brought up the issue of perception versus reality, a common theme he has addressed the council on in the past. Businesses interested in coming to Brainerd see issues like this one and wonder if they want to be a part of the community, he said.

"There's a lot of better battles that we can pick as a city other than taking signs down," Higgins said.

Real estate agent Colleen Goedker said removing real estate signs hurts small business owners who rely on signage to advertise properties for sale.

"The city council is wanting small businesses to grow," Goedker said. "This affected it. It hindered it."

Real estate agent Dolly Matten thanked the city for not discarding or destroying the signs, as is allowed in the ordinance. Community members don't know the amount of complaints or phone calls the city gets about signs in the right-of-way, she said, and maybe people were irritated by the amount of signs. Still, she was frustrated by the removal and wished there was more notification.

A Brainerd man started to speak during the public comment period on right-of-way signs on a different topic. He said he was beaten up two years ago by a police officer. At that point, Scheeler told him the comment period was only on right-of-way signs and the man would have to wait for the public forum period near the end of the meeting. The man then returned to his seat.

About a half-hour later, the man went into the hallway outside the council chambers, where he encountered a police officer, who tried to remove him from city hall. The man resisted the officer, pulling open the doors to the council chambers and yelling for help and telling the officer to leave him alone. The man was eventually removed from city hall by the officer.

Sign background

Prior to discussing the issue, city Administrator Jim Thoreen provided some background information on the topic and outlined how the city notified candidates about placing signs outside the right-of-way.

Placement of signage within the right-of-way of any road or highway in the state is in violation of Minnesota statute. In addition, the city of Brainerd has an ordinance, passed in 2009, specifically describing the rules associated with "noncommercial speech signs." This ordinance restricts placement of the signs from the right-of-way and also notes they can be located only on private property with permission of the property owner.

City employees identified dozens of signs which in their opinion didn't conform to the ordinance, Thoreen said. Those signs were removed and taken to city hall, where they were sorted by type. As of Monday, most of those signs had been reclaimed, he said.

In the last three months, Thoreen has spoken with two council members about the issue, he said. Even if the council members had not mentioned their concerns, he said, city employees still have the responsibility to uphold the ordinance, he said.

Thoreen said all those who filed to run for office at Brainerd City Hall received two letters describing the rules: one from Mark Ostgarden, Brainerd city planner, and one from Charles A. Zelle, MnDOT commissioner.

Thoreen said he sent a memo dated Sept. 14 to candidates saying the city would start taking down out-of-compliance signs as of Sept. 20. Due to scheduling issues with city employees, the sign removal did not take place until Friday, he said.

In other business, the council:

Approved new contractor licenses for Landwerx LLC, Brainerd and Sign Source Inc., Chanhassen.

Approved a lawful gambling premises permit application submitted by Heartland Animal Rescue Team to allow lawful gambling by HART at Baxter Liquor Mart, 105 Washington St. NE.

Approved a lawful gambling premises permit application submitted by American Legion Post 255 to allow lawful gambling by American Legion Post 255 at 612 Station, 612 Front St.

Received a written report from Police Chief Corky McQuiston on the department's activity for the month of September. The department fielded 1,395 calls for service during the month. This compares to 1,617 calls for service in September 2015.

Adopted a resolution accepting donations and contributions made to the city of Brainerd from July 1 through Sept. 30. The Legionville School Safety Patrol Training Center received $275 in donations, the Brainerd Fire Department received $150 in donations and the parks and recreation department received $6,100 in donations.

Called for citizen applicants for the Cable TV Advisory Committee, Rental Dwelling Board of Appeals and Walkable Bikeable City Committee.

Adopted a resolution congratulating transportation coordinator Andy Stone for receiving the 2016 Minnesota Public Transit Association Management Innovation Award. The resolution also declares Wednesday as "Andy Stone Day" in the city of Brainerd.

Approved the 2017 health insurance rate renewal as submitted by the National Joint Powers Alliance. The city will see a 0 percent increase in its 2017 rate.

Approved a contractor payment to Northwoods Landscaping for downtown maintenance in the amount of $4,750.

Approved a final contractor payment to Oak Lawn Township for seal coating of Red Pine and 2 Mile roads in the amount of $12,494.

Approved a contractor payment to Short Elliott Hendrickson for the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project through Aug. 31 in the amount of $78,141.

Approved a contractor payment to Short Elliott Hendrickson for the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project through Sept. 30 in the amount of $76,066.

Approved a contractor payment to Tom's Backhoe Service for the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project through Sept. 30 in the amount of $1,329,047.

Approved a contractor payment to Widseth Smith Nolting for the sanitary sewer block 46 project in the amount of $473.

Approved a street closure request for the St. Francis Catholic School marathon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The event will close Ninth Street North and 10th Street North between Juniper and Kingwood streets and Juniper and Kingwood streets between Ninth Street North and 10th Street North.

Adopted a resolution ordering special assessments for 2016 nuisance abatement citations.

The council held a public hearing for the resolution during the meeting, at which one person spoke. Property owners will be responsible for the entire $40,085.

Adopted a resolution ordering special assessments for the reconstruction of Dellwood Drive from Novotny Road to Wise Road, for the reconstruction of Maple Street from 12th Street Southeast to 13th Street Southeast and for the resurfacing of Maple Street from 13th Street Southeast to 14th Street Southeast. The council hosted a public hearing for the resolution during the meeting, at which no one spoke.

The cost for the Maple Street projects is $720,388 and the cost for the Dellwood Drive project is $33,960. The portion of the Maple Street projects assessed to property owners is $39,987. The portion of the Dellwood Drive project assessed to property owners is $15,280.

Adopted a resolution ordering special assessments to the downtown special services district for snow removal and downtown landscaping. The council hosted a public hearing for the resolution during the meeting, at which no one spoke. The costs being assessed include 100 percent of the landscaping costs and a proportional share of the snow removal costs.

The total cost for the improvements is $26,146. The portion of the costs assessed to the members of the special service district is $16,854.