Family, friends, faculty mourn CLC instructor's death

Following Knight's death, his son, Tim Knight, sent the Brainerd Dispatch some thoughts on his father's passing and provided some insight into what made Thurman Knight who he was.

"As all who knew and loved him know, my dad was a man who was proudly and unapologetically himself at all times," Tim Knight wrote. "But his rock star/biker/tough guy appearance might have made it easy for some to make erroneous judgments about the kind of man he was underneath the surface."

Thurman Knight was a "deeply sensitive and caring man," Tim Knight wrote, and was "one of the funniest and most charismatic people I've ever known."

"He hated modern notions of appropriateness and political correctness because, to him, the differences between people, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity, were to be openly embraced," Tim Knight wrote.

Thurman Knight had a "wonderful, boisterous laugh that filled the whole room and could bring him to tears," his son wrote. Thurman Knight was also generous, Tim Knight stated, and "would literally have given the shirt off his back to a friend in need."

Thurman Knight loved reading, history and analyzing movies, his son stated, and loved to talk about movies with others. He also had a "deep passion for his country, for his job as a college instructor, for good music, for a strong cup of coffee, for a warm, engaging and heartfelt conversation, and for riding and maintaining his classic truck and motorcycles," Tim Knight wrote.

Thurman Knight was never afraid to love, his son stated, and loved "deeply and boundlessly."

"The greatest tribute we can pay to my dad is to keep his spirit alive by remembering him for all of the wonderful and redeeming qualities he had," Tim Knight wrote.

In addition to Tim Knight, colleagues and students at CLC offered their thoughts on Thurman Knight's death. Dennis Eastman, physical education instructor, said he admired Knight's "outside-the-box" personality.

"He taught the way students would learn the best, which is a gift," Eastman wrote. "He spread that gift to all his students and in return he will live forever."

Kori Busho, customized training representative, said when she first met Thurman Knight she knew he was special and they would get along perfectly.

"For those of us who really got to know Thurman we know not the tough exterior but the heart of gold," Busho wrote. "I have worked in the college community for 19 years and there are a lot of good and amazing people, but I can honestly say no one cared more about his students, his family, and his friends than Thurman Knight."

Charlie Clark took interpersonal communication with Thurman Knight during the current semester. Knight was an amazing teacher who made class interesting and always kept the class engaged, Clark said.

"I learned so many life lessons from him when he would get off track from the lecture and talk about random things in life," Clark wrote.

Thurman Knight instilled in all of his students the value of communication, Clark said, and hope important it is to maintain a good conversation. Knight often bucked stereotypes, Clark said, and proved there's more to someone than what you see.

"I'll always remember him as that badass, edgy, biker dude who proved that looks can be deceiving," Clark wrote. "As when you got to know him, you see he wasn't a complete bad biker guy, he was one of the nicest and caring instructors I've ever had."