    Firefighters respond to multiple calls

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:14 p.m.

    The Brainerd Fire Department responded to several calls over the past few days.

    Friday night, before midnight, firefighters responded to a fire alarm on the 9400 block of Marshview Ridge. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a faulty alarm.

    At 8:34 p.m. Saturday firefighters responded to the 21000 block of Hawthorne Drive for a structure fire. Firefighters extinguished and cleared. The source of the fire was from an outside light fixture.

    On Sunday at 6:30 a.m., firefighters provided mutual aid for Crosslake Fire Department. At 2 p.m. Sunday firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Crow Wing County Road 23 and Ox Road. Firefighters were canceled en route.

    At 9:58 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the Mississippi Terrace Apartments for a fire alarm. They were canceled en route.

