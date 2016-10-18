Firefighters respond to multiple calls

At 8:34 p.m. Saturday firefighters responded to the 21000 block of Hawthorne Drive for a structure fire. Firefighters extinguished and cleared. The source of the fire was from an outside light fixture.

On Sunday at 6:30 a.m., firefighters provided mutual aid for Crosslake Fire Department. At 2 p.m. Sunday firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Crow Wing County Road 23 and Ox Road. Firefighters were canceled en route.

At 9:58 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the Mississippi Terrace Apartments for a fire alarm. They were canceled en route.