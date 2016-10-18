Three are lakeshore lots containing more than 150 feet of water frontage, which the state does not allow selling without special legislation.

One is the former Remer-Longville landfill in Trelipe Township, which the county wants to sell to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for under-market value. It contains 40 acres.

Normally, the county cannot sell tax-forfeited land for less than market value.

The county will pursue the sales only if the city or town where they are located also approves seeking the special legislation and proposed sales.

The waterfront lots include a 1.8 acre site on the Crow Wing River in Riverside Addition in Pillager, a 1.44 acre site on Norway Lake in Chickamaw Beach and a 2.93 acre site on the Pine River in Wilson Township.

The commissioners approved an agreement with Minnesota DNR to remove Buckthorn from about 4 acres at the south end of Bass Lake in the city of East Gull Lake. It will cost $200 to $300 per acre to remove the invasive species plant.

John and Linda Limpert obtained board approval for a 33-foot easement across tax-forfeited land in Crooked Lake Township to access their property, contingent upon their payment of an easement fee and providing a certificate of survey.

John and Joy Huigens obtained approval for a 33-foot access easement in Birch Lake Township with the same contingencies.