Minnesota schools celebrate Unity Day

The special month is an initiative of Minneapolis-based PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center and was started in 2006.

According to the center, bullying affects one in four students in the United States. People around the world wear orange on Unity Day to show their support of preventing bullying.

"Unity Day is an opportunity to make a powerful statement that encourages everyone to unite for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion," said Julie Hertzog, director of PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center, in a news release. "On Unity Day, we show our support and pledge to create safe environments for all children."

Locally, students at Cuyuna Range Elementary School will celebrate Unity Day by wearing orange, Principal Kurt Becker said. The school is taking things a step further by celebrating Unity Week next week, which will feature several dress-up days, a poster contest and an all-school assembly at the end of the week.

"We usually do Unity Week the same week as Unity Day, but with Unity Day falling on a short week, we are celebrating the following week," Becker said.

Gov. Mark Dayton proclaimed October as Bullying Prevention Month, which gives "the opportunity to join together as a state to commit to healthier communities for all Minnesotans in work, school, and community."