Cass County Board: $1 million expected from sales tax

This is the amount estimated that the tax could generate annually to help fund highway improvement projects over the next 10 years. It would be after the state deducts its costs to process the sales tax.

The county plans to spend 48 percent of proceeds to preserve existing asphalt pavement by resurfacing projects, 30 percent to convert more gravel road miles to asphalt and 22 percent to lower the amount of property taxes the county has been paying toward road improvements.

Cass received $839,327.30 from the transportation sales tax for collections received for June, July, August and September 2016.

Some of the first money received will be spent on County State Aid Highway 24 and on County Road 150.

In other county highway business Tuesday, County Engineer David Enblom reported the Minnesota Department of Transportation conducted speed studies in winter and in summer and concluded the standard 55-miles-per-hour speed limit on CSAHs 77 and 70 in East Gull Lake should remain as it is.

The county and city requested consideration of lower speed limits due to the amount of pedestrian traffic along those roads, which pass between golf courses and through residential areas.

Enblom said the city is considering installing "drive feed-back signs." Those are signs which let drivers passing them know the speed they actually are traveling.

If the city does purchase the signs, the county would install them, he said.