Mills goes deeper into own pockets for 8th District race

Reports to the Federal Election Commission for the third financial quarter show Mills loaned his campaign a total $1,239,097. So far during the entire 2016 campaign for the 8th Congressional District, Mills has loaned nearly $1.74 million.

Total fundraising for the quarter was $1,608,130 for Mills and $652,538 for Nolan, a more than 2-to-1 advantage.

Democrats were quick to pounce on the loan. The Nolan campaign referred to Mills as

"our multi-millionaire self-funding opponent" in a press release Sunday.

"This campaign has become the most expensive House race in the country with outside spending, and our grassroots support from over 24,000 contributors means we will continue to have the resources we need," Nolan campaign manager Joe Radinovich said. "Mr. Mills continues to take money from the job-killing Koch brothers and other free trade interests, which should be alarming to 8th District voters who have been harmed by bad trade policy."

Mills was trying "to buy a seat in the congress," former Nolan staffer Justin Perpich tweeted.

The release said Nolan's average individual donation was $29, up from a $23 average in the second quarter.

Asked for a statement on the third quarter numbers, the Mills campaign argued Nolan would simply be a rubber stamp in a Hillary Clinton White House.

"As I continue to tour our part of Minnesota, folks keep telling me they are concerned Congressman Nolan would give a blank check to Hillary Clinton, if she were ever to be elected, leading to trillions in new debt and expanding (Obamacare) to a radical, single payer system," Mills said in the statement. "I appreciate their words of encouragement and financial support so we can ensure our positive message of opportunity and freedom is heard and make certain on Election Day that no one in Washington gets a blank check."

After the release of the second quarter's numbers in July, Mills said a $500,000 loan to his campaign was him fulfilling his personal responsibility.

"I'm not going to ask my donors to do anything for me I'm not willing to do for myself," he said at the time. "We are running a fully funded campaign, and we are going to do what it takes, on all levels, to make sure we're successful on election day."

The numbers on campaign spending showed another large gap between the Mills and Nolan: Mills' campaign spent $1,537,710 in the third quarter and Nolan spent $962,180. Cash on hand was one advantage for the Nolan camp, as they had $669,075 to Mills' $328,829.