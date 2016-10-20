Baxter City Council: Public hearing on delinquent bills set

"Historically, the city has certified unpaid, delinquent utility bills to the property owner's property taxes twice per year for collection the following year as authorized under state law," the city reported. "In addition, the city certifies unpaid services related to the rental inspection program and other outstanding nuisance abatements charges. As required, a notice of the public hearing when the certification will be considered is sent to the property owner along with the outstanding amount due. The first step in the certification process is to schedule the public hearing."

Mayor Darrel Olson was absent.

In other business, the council:

Accepted a $1,000 donation from the Brainerd Kiwanis Club in support of the city's efforts for the Aug. 27 Kiwanis Kids Triathlon at Whipple Beach. "With the support of the city, we are able to offer this opportunity for approximately 240 kids to physically challenge themselves in a fun and safe environment," Mike Dillon and Chris Robinson, triathlon race directors, stated in a letter to the city. "In addition to offering our local children and volunteers this opportunity to participate, the race brought visitors from all over the state and beyond to our beautiful Brainerd lakes area."

Approved appointing Josh Pennington to the Baxter Parks and Trails Commission. Jim Kalkofen, former commission chairman, is stepping down. Applications for the opening were reviewed Oct. 7. Gail Brecht, commission chairwoman, Josh Doty, city community development director and Mayor Darrel Olson interviewed candidates and recommended Pennington.

Approved delaying 2017 tax payments for special assessments for four applicants with eligible hardships for senior citizens, disabled people or active military service members. The assessments will be deferred with interest of 3.25 percent for 2017. There is also a $50 assessment deferral application fee to cover the city's cost with recording the deferment with Crow Wing County.

Approved a Widseth Smith Nolting proposal of $5,750 for engineering services for the Forestview Area Stormwater Outlet Study as a short-term solution pump.

Approved the WW Goetsch Backwash Recycle Pump Decanter in the amount of $11,283.

Approved the WSB Traffic Study Proposal for the Dellwood Drive Development and adjacent area in the not to exceed amount of $10,150.

Approved the Dakota Supply Group Change Order No. 1 in the increased amount of $36,129.50 and a time extension request for the final completion date change from Nov. 30, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2016, for the 2016 fixed network water meter replacement project.

Approved the Anderson Brothers' change order No. 2 in the increased amount of $5,281 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive project and the Anderson Brothers' partial pay estimate No. 2 in the amount of $410,194.36 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive project. Also approved was the Anderson Brothers Final Pay Estimate No. 6 in the amount of $33,463.68 for the 2015 mill and overlay project, along with the Anderson Brothers Partial Pay Estimate No. 4 in the amount of $93,513.37 for the 2016 Fairview Road improvements project.

Approved the Short Elliott Hendrickson/Braun Intertec contract for soil borings not to exceed $12,870 for the 2018 Cypress Drive improvements project.

Approved the Tri-City Paving Partial Pay Estimate No. 3 in the amount of $61,757.17 for the 2016 mill and overlay, full-depth reclamation and right turn lane construction project.

Approved the WSN agreement for professional engineering services—fee amendment request for the 2016 mill and overlay, full-depth reclamation and right turn lane construction project in the increased amount of $7,905.80 for a total not to exceed contract of $172,314.80.

Approve the WSN proposal for engineering services for the stormwater pollution prevention plan review in the lump sum amount of $9,320.

Adopted a resolution providing for the competitive negotiated sale of the $2,310,000 general obligation improvement bonds, series 2016.