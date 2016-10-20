Fort Ripley man and sons injured in crash

A Kenworth semitrailer also traveling westbound on Highway 10 driven by Edmund L. Anderson, 64, Ulen, started to move to the right lane but was rear-ended by the Silverado. Both vehicles came to a rest on the right shoulder.

All three Cerneys sustained serious injuries and were transported to a hospital in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be treated for their injuries. Anderson was not injured in the crash.

The crash occurred at 3:04 p.m. near milepost 26, which is near the intersection of Highway 10 and 280th Street North. Also responding to the crash were the Hawley Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office. All those involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.