Interesting signs of the times

Three signs located in different locations around Brainerd Thursday reflect a sense of humor about the 2016 elections and the local controversy over placement of signs in yards. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch1 / 2
Three signs located in different locations around Brainerd Thursday reflect a sense of humor about the 2016 elections and the local controversy over placement of signs in yards. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch2 / 2
Three signs located in different locations around Brainerd Thursday reflect a sense of humor about the 2016 elections and the local controversy over placement of signs in yards. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch