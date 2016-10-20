Search
    Interesting signs of the times

    By Kelly Humphrey Today at 10:40 p.m.
    Three signs located in different locations around Brainerd Thursday reflect a sense of humor about the 2016 elections and the local controversy over placement of signs in yards. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch1 / 2
