1 / 5

Violet Goodwin and Kate Cook prepare punch for a spooky birthday party at their section of trail Thursday during the Northland Arboretum’s Haunted Trail. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video 2 / 5

Emma Winterfeld (left) and Cora Modlin lie in wait to scare people Thursday during the Northland Arboretum’s Haunted Trail. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video 3 / 5

Ian Forsythe peers out from behind a ski trail sign Thursday during the Northland Arboretum’s Haunted Trail. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video 4 / 5