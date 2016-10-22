Local leaders talk workforce issues

Headlining the discussion was Minnesota State Chancellor Steven Rosenstone, who is traveling throughout the state seeking input from business leaders about regional workforce needs. Joined by Central Lakes College President Hara Charlier and about 20 local business and education leaders, the roughly 90-minute session touched on different challenges facing regional employers trying to find talented workers.

One of the things that attracted Charlier to the Brainerd lakes area was the commitment to partnership, she said. The discussion took place at the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, 224 West Washington St. in Brainerd.

The three pillars of the Minnesota State strategy are access to an extraordinary education, being the partner of choice for businesses and community and being the best value for education in the state, Charlier said. At CLC, the college carries out that strategy by focusing on building futures, she said.

Rosenstone has been chancellor since 2011 and he said one of the great joys of his position is traveling across the state to learn and listen to community, business and education leaders. The top challenge he's been hearing on those travels is a need for talent, he said. Businesses see too few applicants with the right mix of technical and soft skills needed to do the job.

Prior to opening up the session to discussion, Rosenstone highlighted some facts and statistics which helped paint the picture of challenges facing the state's business community and the state as a whole. In broad terms, employers aren't finding enough applicants who meet the needs employers are looking for.

"That challenge threatens businesses and communities across Minnesota," Rosenstone said. "If we don't have the talent you need, you cannot grow."

Minnesota State is doing things to meet those needs, Rosenstone said, but is always looking for feedback on ways to collaborate to better meet those needs.

"If we don't do some things fundamentally differently, this challenge is going to turn into a crisis," Rosenstone said.

Adding to the workforce issues are demographic trends which predict a coming wave of retirees, Rosenstone said, which will create job openings that need to be filled. Other factors include an achievement gap for students of color, a slowing population growth rate and an increasing numbers of jobs requiring some postsecondary education.

"We have to have the right number of people in the right programs getting the right skills, aligning with what the demand is in the marketplace," Rosenstone said. "That's kind of the puzzle we need to solve together."

Minnesota State has a laser focus on producing the talented people Minnesota needs to succeed, Rosenstone said. During his tenure, he's worked closely with businesses throughout the state to make sure there's enough students in the right programs getting the right skills needed to fill jobs when they graduate.

"It's access, affordability and talent, which are the three critical focuses, foci, of what we do," Rosenstone said.

Health care

The business leaders agreed a talent shortage is the primary problem facing area employers. The workforce problems in the health care sector are magnified, said Patricia DeLong, chief nursing officer for the central region of Essentia Health. An aging population will continue to create a greater need for health care workers, she said, so there's a critical need to produce and retain talented health care workers.

In addition, there's going to be a shortage of other types of health care workers in the future, DeLong said, meaning there's going to be a need for nurses to have bigger roles in patient care. Those nurses will need to earn registered nurse certification, she said, but also work toward bachelor's and doctoral degree preparation.

"So that as physicians decline, we have nurse practitioners and others who can function at the top of scope of license," DeLong said.

In order to achieve this goal, Essentia Health knows it needs to partner with colleges and school districts to attract top students to health care, DeLong said.

Health care is also seeing a challenge created by a new focus on prevention and population health, said John Halfen, chief medical officer for Lakewood Health System. The system is having trouble filling the new positions created to meet these needs, he said.

The registered nurse program at CLC is typically full, Charlier said, but other similar nursing programs usually aren't full. The college needs to determine why those seats aren't being filled, because the need is obviously there, she said.

A national goal for 80 percent of registered nurses to hold bachelor's degrees by 2020 isn't realistic for all parts of the country, DeLong said. But Essentia Health is still interested in it, she said, because the advanced degree is important for a nurse's lifelong practice.

Part of the beauty of the Minnesota State system is the two-year programs all connect to four-year programs, Rosenstone said, which creates a "seamless pathway to continue the education."

Career counselors

This area has done a good job to partner with the National Joint Powers Alliance to bring career counselors into area schools, said Carol Anderson, executive director of Community Development of Morrison County. Those much-needed counselors meet with children from an early age to identify their interests and show them how they could work in a field aligned with their interests, she said.

"For a lot of these lower-income students, I think that's just crucial," Anderson said.

These career counselors help supplement often overwhelmed counselors in the schools who help students deal with a variety of other issues, Anderson said. Charlier asked if CLC is doing enough to partner with those career counselors and if the college could do better at providing information about its programs.

"We may be missing a connection," Charlier said.

Over the years, the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. Brainerd WorkForce Center has partnered with CLC on college and career readiness counseling, said Sue Hilgart, program manager. Other local organizations have also been meeting to make sure each one is on the same page and collaborating their resources, she said.

State Rep. Josh Heintzeman said colleges and school districts must make sure career counseling is done with the student's best interests in mind, not the best interests of the institution.

As a CLC student, he had gotten bad advice from a counselor and ended up taking credits he didn't need, so it's important to provide students with advice they can trust.

Minnesota ranks among the lowest in the country when it comes to providing counseling opportunities to students, said Laine Larson, Brainerd Public Schools superintendent. With greater needs in school districts, counselors the district can fund end up helping with other student needs and don't spend time on career counseling.

"I think having more counselors from early years all the way through can help with that," Larson said. "It can also help to bridge those relationships with families."

The Hill City School District in state Sen. Carrie Ruud's district stretches every dollar in the budget, she said, but only has one counselor for the whole school. The counselor spends her days "putting out fires," Ruud said, and doesn't have enough time in the day to do career counseling.

"How do we get that career counselor to that student that maybe their family has never gone to college?" Ruud asked. "And how to educate them and get them on that pathway."

Local workforce

Ben Thuringer, chief operating officer at Madden's Resort, said he wasn't sure the pool of students in the area could fill the programs at CLC. In hospitality and tourism, the focus is on showing up on time and being nice, he said, and local students haven't shown those basic skills.

"We can't get them to show up, they don't have work ethic," Thuringer said. "And I don't think it's up to the school systems, either."

Thuringer is focusing on how the region instills a strong work ethic in its students, he said, and how to teach them the importance of personal appearance.

"Getting business to have trust again in our local kids is a big thing," Thuringer said. "So I really think there needs to be some soft skills training."

Charlier's interest in soft skills has grown in the past few years, she said, and how a community college could incorporate workplace readiness skills in its curriculum. Perhaps it's time to start teaching those trainable skills to students in the classroom, she said.

A big challenge in school is making sure kids show up, said Staples-Motley School District Superintendent Mary Klamm, and some attendance problems are showing up as early as kindergarten. Parents are providing excuses for kids to not go to school, she said, and the school needs to show them the importance of attendance.

"We need help from everyone to bring that message forward," Klamm said. "Because those skills start early."

It's a generational change, Klamm said, because the value placed on attendance and personal appearance isn't there for so many families.

Parents and families don't understand the opportunities available at college, said Rick Fitzer, vice president of software development at Ascensus. If parents know about the great programs at colleges, they can nudge their children toward them, he said.

"You have to have these discussions with your kids," Fitzer said.

Culinary connection

People who come to the Brainerd lakes area actually spend more money on food than lodging, said Matt Kilian, president of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce. But, there's a shortage of culinary professionals, which has been exacerbated by the closure of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, he said.

Local resorts and restaurants addressed this issue by meeting with local school and business leaders to develop a solution, Kilian said. They convinced local school districts to adopt the National Restaurant Association's ProStart curriculum in their cooking courses and brought chef mentors into those classes, he said.

"So now, what's the higher education path?" Kilian asked.

Instead of trying to develop a permanent culinary program at the college, Kilian proposed a "pop-up program," which, like a pop-up business, operates for a period of time to fill a certain need. Charlier said the college could "absolutely" do something like that.

"We, as an industry, aren't the most nimble," Charlier said. "But I will tell you that we are much more nimble than we've ever been."

There are several culinary programs across the state at Minnesota State institutions, Rosenstone said, so it could be possible for CLC to partner with one of those existing programs. There's also a hospitality program at Normandale Community College, which could spawn a pop-up version at CLC, he said, if there's a need for it.

"We need to be as nimble as you need us to be," Rosenstone said.

In the end, the focus is simple, Rosenstone said.

"If it's not good for students and it's not good for the communities who we're serving, we shouldn't be doing it," Rosenstone said. "And if it is, we should be doing it."