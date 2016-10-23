Fine Arts Students of the Week

Biggest pet peeve: "That people don't think the Fifth Street Journal is a real newspaper. We print it and we spend a lot of time on it."

Maren tell me why Julia is a good leader and Julia you tell my why Maren is a good leader: Renn said, "Maren is a good leader by she does not play favorites and she keeps an open mind; and she is an overall nice person."

Friemann said, "Julia is a good leader because she gets the other students to do their work and to be part of the group, she pulls everything together."

Goals this year: Friemann said, "We want a newspaper that reaches out to everyone. Rather than some of the stories we've had on people who are reported on a lot because they're popular or because they are friends with someone at Fifth Street Journal.

"We had to actually take out a story because it was just one individual. It pertained to a very small audience and it was kind of written by a friend. It also was inappropriate for school. We think it is appropriate for people to write about their friends as long as they did something momentous."

Renn said, "We want a newspaper that improves with every issue. I've been in journalism since my 10th grade year and so has Maren, that is how we became friends. She was a sketch artist and I was a reporter. We want the newspaper to get better."

How have you both made Fifth Street better: The seniors said they make a good team as Friemann does the line editing as she does well in grammar and finding mistakes and punctuation. Renn does well at the overall page to make it look good.

Proudest moment so far: With only one issue printed so far, Friemann said the articles were informative and reached a wide audience. She said stories included one on the North Dakota pipeline controversy and another on Harambe the gorilla who was killed in June at the Cincinnati Zoo after a 3-year-old boy fell into the gorilla exhibit. "The story on Harambe is what sold the newspaper. It caught people's attention."

Honorable Mentions:

• Jeff Spieker, pottery: "It has been a nice surprise to see a first-year pottery student who has taken so naturally to the medium of clay. Jeff has a fun, whimsical side to his pottery. His pots are created with attention to detail and refinement."

• Lexi Groters, senior, theater; "Lexi is extremely dedicated to the theatre program. She plays

Tweedledum in the fall play 'Alice in Wonderland.' Her role is quite challenging because she has many stanzas of poetry to memorize, and it is also a physically demanding role. She also is one of the makeup artists in the show and has done a lot of research on makeup for the characters in 'Alice in Wonderland.'"

Renn

Other fine arts activities: Painting, choir and interior design.

Favorite movie: "Jurassic World."

Book reading now: "A Work in Progress" by Connor Franta.

Favorite subject: Choir.

Favorite band: VoicePlay.

Hobbies: Singing, writing, reading and photography.

Parents: Ernie and Tracey Renn of Brainerd.

Friemann

Memorable fine arts achievement: "Being a sketch artist."

Other fine arts activities: Painting, pottery, Advanced Art Portfolio.

Artist Most Admired: Glen Keane, an animator with Disney.

Favorite TV show: "Jane the Virgin."

Favorite subject: English.

Movie you've seen many times: "School of Rock."

Favorite music genre: Classic '80s

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle.

Parents: Heather and Mike Friemann of Baxter.