55-plus driver improvement program offered

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5, Mills GMC/Buick, 14138 Dellwood Drive, Baxter;

• noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 10, refresher, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 (first-time course), Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13, Nisswa;

• 5:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15 (first-time course), Staples Community Center, 425 Fourth St. NE, Staples;

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15, (refresher), Pequot Lakes Baptist Church, 30028 Old Highway 371, Pequot Lakes.

The Driver Improvement course is open to the public; pre-registration is required. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor teaches this class. By utilizing the most up-to-date research in the field, participants will be provided the latest information in regards to driver safety, new laws, and vehicle technology. The fee for the four-hour refresher course is $22 and the eight-hour course is $26. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call toll free 888-234-1294.

Persons age 55 and older who complete the course qualify for a 10 percent discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law. First-time participants must complete the initial eight hours of training and a four-hour refresher class every three years to maintain the 10 percent discount.