Births: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Mike and Kaylee Bickford, Deerwood, a boy, Shelby Joe, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Sept. 10, 2016. Grandparents are Tony and Mary Smude, Brainerd, Randy Bickford and Kathy Pothof, Aitkin, and Penny Bickford, Bettendorf, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Ralph and Bonnie Smude, Brainerd, and Phyllis Bickford, Delmar, Iowa.

Patrick and Carrie Rudolph, Crosby, a boy, Neathin Patrick, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, Sept. 15, 2016. Grandparents are Ira S. Rudolph Sr., Ironton, Elaine Fuller, Champlin, and Candace and Jerry Ferrier Sr., Aitkin. Great-grandmother is Barb Berg, Brainerd.

Gregory and Amanda Kiren, Brainerd, a boy, Karsen Robert, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, Sept. 19, 2016. Grandparents are Pam and Robert Kruchten, Brainerd, and Stephanie and Larry Juaire.

Jonathan and Melissa Knutson, a boy, Declan Kole, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, Sept. 24, 2016. Grandparents are Diane Hasskamp, Aitkin, and Brian and Kathy Knutson, Cottonwood. Great-grandmother is Ruth Hanson, Frazee.

Adam and Cassandra Stafford, a girl, Alessia, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, Sept. 24, 2016. Grandparents are Dennis and Diane Litke and Dick and Carmel Stafford.

Stephani Wilkinson and Adam Sharp, Brainerd, a boy, Atlas Daniel Sharp, 5 pounds, 12.4 ounces, Sept. 28, 2016. Grandparents are David Sharp, Beverly Sharp and Sharon Christensen. Great-grandparents are Micheal Sharp, Bonnie Sharp, Carleen Koering and Leonard Koering.

Ashlee and Casey Kopilchak, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Decklan Joseph Allen, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, Oct. 1, 2016. Grandparents are Bruce and Kathy Perkins, Pine River, and the late Linda Vargo, and Thomas Kopilchak, Crosby.

Chad and Eda Morlock, Brainerd, a boy, Fischer Roald, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, Oct. 10, 2016. Grandparents are Dean and Julie Morlock, Moorhead, and Randy and Kristi Morsch, Crosslake.

Ramantha Hamann and Mitch Leikvoll, Brainerd, a boy, Thorin Alan Leikvoll, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Oct. 12, 2016. Grandparents are Rhonda Hamman Lease and Jerry Lease, Robert Wgeishofski Jr. and Kathy Leikvoll, all of Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Ron and Rita Hamann, Brainerd, and Carol Wgeishofski, Brainerd.

Ashley Buss and Nathan Tautges, Jenkins, a girl, Alexis Marie Tautges, 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, Oct. 12, 2016. Grandparents are Rose and Roger Anderson, Crosby, Tony Buss, Crosby, Bernadette Tautges, Brainerd, and Dennis Caughey, Brainerd. Great-grandmother is Alice Caughey, Brainerd.

Caitlyn Dubs, Brainerd, a boy, Xander James Klein, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, Oct. 13, 2016. Grandparents are Shane Ofsthun and Dee Dulas, Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Laura Warner and Terry and Sharon Klein, Brainerd.

Shauna Kroll and Charles Kelm, Brainerd, a boy, Tristan Maverick Hugo Kelm, 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces, Oct. 14, 2016. Grandparents are Mary Kroll, Guy and Kathleen Kelm, Brainerd. Great-grandparent is Burnell Berube, Harmony.

Ashley and Zachary Philstrom, Crosby, a girl, Maddelynn Bea, 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces, Oct. 12, 2016. Grandparents are Rebecca Larson, Ed Laughton, William Philstrom, Tori Case, Crosby/Emily. Great-grandparents are Lila Larson, Crosby, and Russ and Ginny Philstrom, Emily.