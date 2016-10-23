Waiting for a mentor: Be a kid again

On special days, Ryan goes to Burger King or mom brings home pizza. Saturday mornings are reserved for Ninja Turtles, Spiderman and Sponge Bob, but afternoons are spent playing outside.

Ryan's favorite times are snuggling with grandma, grandpa and mom. What else makes him happy? Pancakes with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Are you disconnected from your "inner little boy?" Ryan can help you with that, he's waiting for you.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples; Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors may be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about Ryan or any of the 28 kids waiting Kinship Partners' mentors, visit Kinship Partners' website at www.kinshippartners.org or call 218-829-4606.