Vehicle strikes pedestrian

A 62-year-old pedestrian was injured when he was struck by an SUV Friday on Highway 6 in Crow Wing County.

Richard Koller, Albertville, was crossing the highway about 9 p.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lorrie Anderson, 50, Crosslake. The crash was near Oak Street. Anderson was driving south on the highway at about 20 mph, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.