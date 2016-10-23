Single vehicle crash injures woman

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel and drove off the road on Highway 169 Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Inez Hart, 66, Brainerd, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash in Aitkin County. The Chevrolet Impala she was driving was traveling south on the highway about 2 a.m. when the car went into the east ditch, hit an access point and went airborne for about 100 feet.