Single vehicle crash injures woman
A driver fell asleep behind the wheel and drove off the road on Highway 169 Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Inez Hart, 66, Brainerd, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash in Aitkin County. The Chevrolet Impala she was driving was traveling south on the highway about 2 a.m. when the car went into the east ditch, hit an access point and went airborne for about 100 feet.
Hart was conscious at the scene and transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol reported. It was unknown if Hart was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled in the crash.