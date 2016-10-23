Road work continues on various projects

Monday through Wednesday, bridge sealing and grouting on various county bridges will take

place. County work crews will be performing the crack sealing work.

On Thursday, crack-sealing work begin on County Road 145 in Jenkins Township.

Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

Depending on the weather, the projects should last about one week. Motorists are advised to be

aware of the construction zones and the workers when traveling in these areas. Minor traffic delays may occur.

For further Information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, go to www.crowwing.us or contact the highway department at 218-824-1110.