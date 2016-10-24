Search
    Rock legend Bobby Vee dies

    By Forum News Service / Reuters Today at 2:00 p.m.
    Bobby Vee, highlighted oval lower center, and the Crickets.1 / 3
    Bobby Vee and the Shadows Circa 1959 From left Dick Dunkirk, Bobby Vee, Bob Korum, and Bill Velline.2 / 3
    Fargo's own Bobby Vee rehearses with a group of 15 girls from St. Joseph's School Friday , December 3, 2004 prior to his holiday concert performance at the Fargo Theatre. Darren Gibbins / The Forum3 / 3

    FARGO - Bobby Vee, the Fargo boy who stepped into the spotlight the day after the music died, died early Monday, Oct. 24, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease, according to the St. Cloud Times.

    Vee was born Robert Thomas Velline on April 30, 1943, in Fargo, N.D. He first rose to fame at age 15, after he and his band The Shadows volunteered to take the stage at a Feb. 4, 1959 show at the Moorhead Armory after Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper died in a plane crash en route to the show.

    Vee released more than 25 albums during his career, 38 Top 100 hits, and six gold singles, retiring in 2011 following his diagnosis with Alzheimer's. He was known for hits such as "Take Good Care Of My Baby," which hit No. 1 on the charts; "Rubber Ball"; "The Night Has a Thousand Eyes"; "Devil or Angel"; and "Come Back When You Grow Up." He was also famously tied to Bob Dylan, whose career he helped launch. Vee and Dylan had maintained both a professional and personal friendship until his death.

    Forum News Service / Reuters

