Broadside crash injures teen driver

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Dodge Dakota was northbound on Highway 6 and a Chevy Cavalier was westbound on County Highway 30, when the Cavalier failed to yield and the vehicles met at the intersection.

The driver of the Dodge, Austin M. Marsh, 17, Brooklyn Park, had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. The driver of the Cavalier, Destiny R. Guggenberger, city and age unknown, and her passenger, Brianna K. Miles, 21, Bemidji, had no apparent injuries, the state patrol reported.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.